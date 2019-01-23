Same name, different people: When Sergio Aguero isn’t that Manchester City player

Argentinean footballer Sergio Aguero joins Selangor United Football Club ahead of the 2019 season. — Picture via Instagram/by AFP

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 – Malaysian Premier League club, Selangor United Football Club has managed to ink a contract with Argentinean footballer Sergio Aguero for the 2019 season.

But don’t get too excited yet, he is not the £35 million (RM187.44 million) striker from Premier League club Manchester City.

The player in question is Sergio Fabian Ezequiel Aguero, a 24-year-old striker, who also hails from Argentina.

The transfer was done in a bid to strengthen the squad and help the team secure a top five finish in the Premier League, which starts next month.

However, this isn’t quite so rare to come across a pair of famous and prominent people who share a common name.

Here are several other well-known figures who confused the world with their sound-like names: Steve McQueen picked up an Academy Award in 2013 for his film ‘12 Years a Slave’. — Reuters pic

Steve McQueen

One is the late American actor and “The King of Cool”, who received an Academy Award nomination for the 1960s drama The Sand Pebbles, while the other is British film director who picked up an Academy Award in 2013 for his film 12 Years a Slave. Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity. — AFP pic

Albert Einstein

Who would have thought that Nobel Prize-winning physicist, would also be a big name in Hollywood.

Well, obviously the Hollywood actor in question is not the celebrated theoretical physicist, but the voice of Marlin in Finding Nemo, who eventually changed his surname to Brooks for obvious reasons. Michael Jackson is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century. — AFP pic

Michael Jackson

The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, who is regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century shared a name with an American professional football player and politician.

The National Football League player, who was 11 years younger than the renowned singer, was a wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens football teams from 1991 to 1998.