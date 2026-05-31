KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — What a sublime first spoonful: rice cooked down to a silken blur, steaming gently beneath shards of dark century egg and ribbons of minced pork.

This is the century egg and pork porridge at Liew’s Bao Dian in Taman OUG. Each mouthful is soft and savoury, the preserved egg lending its mineral depth while the pork adds a subtle sweetness that lingers at the back of the palate.

Known primarily for their longevity buns (more on these later), Liew’s Bao Dian has quietly built a loyal following among families planning birthdays, weddings and festive celebrations.

Yet limiting this humble shop to ceremonial buns alone would be missing the point entirely.

The irony is that despite its hidden gem reputation, the shop itself is almost impossible to overlook.

The vibrant yellow and tangerine hues of the shop’s exterior. — Picture by CK Lim

Even given the ever-bustling streets of Taman OUG, Liew’s Bao Dian stands out; its storefront glows in vivid yellow and cheerful tangerine tones.

Most customers probably know them for frozen packs of dumplings and baos stacked neatly for takeaway.

Fewer realise you can simply sit down and enjoy everything fresh from the kitchen.

While many KL diners resign themselves to long lines at popular dim sum chains, Liew’s Bao Dian offers what I consider a far better more proposition: handmade baos and dim sum prepared fresh daily, minus the inflated prices and marathon waiting times.

The menu is broader than I expected, given their focus on longevity buns and frozen dumpling packs.

True, you won’t find gimmicky creations such as mayo shrimp balls or truffle dumplings, but maybe that is a good thing.

In its stead: a sensible degree of restraint. Meaning the focus here is on freshness and familiarity.

Shrimp ‘siew mai’. — Picture by CK Lim

You can’t go wrong, for instance, with the shrimp siew mai. Classics for a reason, these open-faced dumplings taste well-seasoned, the filling springy with none of the unpleasant processed chew that plagues mass produced versions.

‘Har gow’. — Picture by CK Lim

Beside them, the har gow offers contrast: delicate translucent skins giving way to plump prawns that only needs their natural sweetness; no need for the treacle-thick red chilli sauce, though they have that, too.

‘Char siew bao’. — Picture by CK Lim

Then come the char siew baos. The original steamed version is pure comfort food — fluffy white dough encasing smoky-sweet barbecued pork filling that spills gently with each bite.

But it is the baked char siew bao that grabs our attention here. The golden crust carries a lightly crackled top, yielding to a buttery sweetness before meeting the sticky savoury filling beneath.

Baked ‘char siew bao’. — Picture by CK Lim

Richer, more indulgent and immensely satisfying, I have to confess that it is difficult to stop at one.

Don’t miss out on the lor mai gai either. Elsewhere, these glutinous rice parcels can feel punishingly oversized, dense enough to constitute an entire meal before the rest of the dim sum even appears.

‘Lor mai gai’. — Picture by CK Lim

Here, the portion is just right (as Goldilocks once declared): compact yet flavourful, the sticky rice absorbs the savoury richness of chicken and mushrooms beautifully while still leaving sufficient space for other treats.

Still, the longevity buns remain the backbone of the business. In Chinese culture, longevity buns (known as sau tou bao in Cantonese) symbolise long life, prosperity and blessings for elders.

Longevity buns. — Picture by CK Lim

These peach-shaped steamed buns are filled traditionally with lotus paste or sweet fillings; their delicate pink-tinted tops mimic peaches associated with immortality in Chinese mythology.

Pre-orders continue steadily, especially around birthdays and festive occasions, while frozen handmade baos and dim sum provide regulars with easy comforts to stock at home.

So perhaps the smartest move is simply this: skip the endless queues elsewhere and head to Liew’s Bao Dian instead. The dim sum tastes fresher and the shorter wait can only improve the flavours, no?

Liew’s Bao Dian 劉家包點

46G, Jalan Hujan Rahmat 3,

Taman Overseas Union, KL.

Phone: 016-335 8033

Open daily (except Mon closed) 7:30am-3:30pm

IG: https://www.instagram.com/liewsbaodian/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/LiewsBaoDian/

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

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