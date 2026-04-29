PONTIAN, April 29 — Police have confirmed that the school van driver featured in a viral video showing the vehicle being driven against traffic has been detained for further investigation.

According to Harian Metro, Pontian district police chief Superintendent Hadzrat Hussien Mion Hussain said the 64-year-old man was taken into custody when he turned up at the Pontian District Police Headquarters (IPD) to have his statement recorded.

He added that the school van involved in the incident has also been seized.

Commenting further, Hadzrat said police detected the viral footage on the Facebook page “Geng Pontian” at 7.55am yesterday.

He stated that investigations found the incident had occurred on Monday at 2.03pm, at the slip road leading to the Jalan Pontian Utama junction, near kilometre 55.9 of Jalan Pontian in Johor.

The case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987.