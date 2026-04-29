KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The country’s food supply remains stable for now, with the rice buffer stock reaching 300,000 tonnes, says Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the local production of chicken and eggs was also close to achieving full self-sufficiency.

Although the current situation was under control, Mohamad said the government remained cautious of challenges arising from rising costs of animal feed, which still relied on imports, as well as fuel prices.

“For vegetables, there are times when oversupply occurs, causing prices to drop. Consumers are happy, but farmers are under pressure.

“So the government is assisting through planting schedules and contract farming systems. Fish supply, however, is slightly affected due to hot weather and rising costs for fishermen, which is why we are intensifying aquaculture as an alternative,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mohamad said the real impact of the global supply crisis was expected to be more pronounced within the next three to six months, especially as the costs of fertiliser, animal feed and fuel rise.

“Food prices may increase slightly, but the government is working to ensure that there is no sharp hike,” he said.

He said the government had also taken various measures to help ease the burden on the people, including increasing rice stockpiles, opening new paddy fields, improving irrigation systems and developing the local corn industry to reduce reliance on imports.

At the same time, he said assistance and incentives were also being channelled to help farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen sustain their operations.

Mohamad also advised the public to be prepared and to spend according to their needs to avoid wastage.

“If we all remain calm and act responsibly, God willing, we can face these challenges together,” he said. — Bernama