IPOH, April 28 — Lenggong has reached a historic milestone, becoming the only site in Peninsular Malaysia to be accorded dual recognition by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) following its inclusion as a Unesco Global Geopark.

Lenggong Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said the latest accolade adds to its 2012 inscription as a World Heritage Site, further enhancing its appeal and placing Malaysia and Perak more prominently on the global tourism map.

“With the 2026 recognition of Lenggong as a Unesco Global Geopark, alongside its 2012 World Heritage Site inscription, it now stands as one of the areas with dual international status.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, Lenggong stands as the only area to have secured dual international status,” he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

According to Shamsul Anuar, Lenggong Geopark was officially recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark at a ceremony held at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, France, at 3.20pm local time (9.20pm Malaysian time) yesterday.

Shamsul Anuar, who is also Deputy Home Minister, said he and the Lenggong Geopark Management Body were part of the delegation accompanying Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad to receive the Unesco Global Geopark status at the ceremony.

Lenggong was previously gazetted as a National Geopark on December 16, 2021.

Shamsul Anuar said Lenggong was recognised as a Unesco Global Geopark for its outstanding geological significance, rich biodiversity and unique cultural heritage.

According to him, Lenggong Unesco Global Geopark symbolises a unique and significant landscape that blends breathtaking natural beauty with historical heritage.

“Lenggong Geopark also features a diverse landscape of lakes, rivers and mountains, as well as archaeological sites closely linked to the early history of human civilisation.

“These elements make Lenggong an important location not only for tourism, but also for international-level scientific research of global significance,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar, who is also Chairman of the Lenggong Geopark Geocommunity, said the achievement would have a far-reaching impact on the Lenggong Unesco Global Geopark area, as well as on Perak and Malaysia, particularly in the tourism sector.

He said efforts to promote Lenggong Unesco Global Geopark would be coordinated through the Lenggong Tourism Council, with a focus on strengthening community involvement in tourism entrepreneurship via the Lenggong Geopark Geocommunity Committee.

“We have carried out and will continue to implement various programmes, including Geoschool Lenggong Geopark, Geoentrepreneur, Bangsawan Lembah Lenggong and Lenggong Dialogue 2026.

“My main focus will be on making Lenggong an open education centre, and we have already taken the first steps through an academy visit last March organised by the Lenggong Tourism Council together with the Lenggong Geopark Management Board,” he said.

On April 2, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and the Lenggong Geopark Management Board, paving the way for the establishment of the UTM Geopark Geotechnology Centre in Lenggong as an initial step to strengthen its role as a knowledge and research hub.

In addition, Shamsul Anuar expressed hope that the government, especially the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, would assist in developing tourism infrastructure in Lenggong.

Meanwhile, in a post on his official Facebook page, Saarani said the success reflected the dedication and hard work of the Perak state government, the Department of Minerals and Geoscience, and the Lenggong Geopark Management Committee.

“This recognition is not only for Perak and Malaysia, but also for the people of Lenggong.

“May this recognition continue to drive Lenggong as a world-class archaeological tourism destination, bringing greater benefits to the people and the local economy. Moh komer, let us explore Lenggong,” he said. — Bernama