SHAH ALAM, April 28 — Police are still looking for the founder of a controversial family motivation programme eHati and her husband, who are believed to be abroad, Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said.

He added that they are also working with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) to facilitate efforts to locate the two individuals.

“The individuals being sought have yet to be found, and we believe they are still outside Malaysia. However, appropriate actions have been taken by the police to ensure that if they are detected in the relevant countries, arrests can be carried out,” he said at a press conference on the achievements of the Selangor Narcotics and Commercial Crime Investigation Departments here today.

The founder and her husband had reportedly fled the country a day before charges were brought against them in court last year. — Bernama