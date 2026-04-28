PUTRAJAYA, April 28 — Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli's former aide Chai Jin Shern, also known as James Chai, has finished giving his statement to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today in connection with an investigation involving a leading global semiconductor firm.

He was seen leaving the MACC Headquarters here at 6.30 pm, after more than eight hours giving his statement to assist in the case involving Arm Holdings Plc of the United Kingdom.

Earlier, James Chai arrived at the MACC Headquarters at 10 am with his lawyer.

He, however, refused to be interviewed by media practitioners gathered at the MACC Headquarters.

On April 1, the MACC gave the former economy minister's ex-aide two weeks to come forward to assist in the investigation and was also prepared to bear his flight costs to return to Malaysia.

On Feb 16, the MACC was reported to have opened an investigation into an agreement between the Malaysian government and a foreign company estimated to be worth RM1.1 billion.

According to sources, the probe was initiated following complaints from several non-governmental organisations, which alleged that the agreement was concluded hastily and one-sided, potentially resulting in financial implications for the government.

The sources said the investigation is also focusing on elements of conflict of interest, as several individuals were allegedly given senior positions in the foreign company after leaving the ministry concerned. — Bernama