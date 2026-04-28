KUALA LUMPUR, April 28 — Two teenagers were detained for trespassing onto the LRT tracks at the Muhibbah station in Bukit OUG to dance the ‘joget’, before being released following a review of the case due to their age and future prospects.

Cheras District Police said the incident took place at about 11.52pm on April 25 and was detected via closed-circuit television footage showing one of the teenage boys entering the track at Platform 1 to ‘berjoget’.

The boys aged 16 and 17 were initially detained by auxiliary police before being handed over to Bukit Jalil police for investigation under Section 62 of the Railways Act 1991 for trespassing on the tracks.

They were remanded for two days before being released on police bail on April 26 after the investigation was completed.

“The investigation papers were briefed to the Deputy Public Prosecutor on April 28, 2026, who instructed that the suspects be released as both are juveniles and further action could affect their future,” the Cheras District Police said in a press statement today.

The trespass offence carries a fine or imprisonment for those convicted.