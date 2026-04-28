KUALA LUMPUR April 28 Pakatan Harapan (PH) has strongly condemned the actions of 14 Umno state assemblymen from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition in Negeri Sembilan, accusing them of betraying the spirit of the Unity Government and attempting to destabilise the state administration.

In a strongly-worded media statement issued today, PH Communications Director Datuk Fahmi Fadzil expressed the coalition’s deep regret over what he described as a treacherous move that disregards the welfare of the people.

PH rejected what it termed as the “betrayal” by the 14 UMNO-BN lawmakers who allegedly attempted to “topple the roof” and seize control of the Negeri Sembilan state government administration.

“The reasons given by the 14 assemblymen are completely unrelated to the Menteri Besar’s performance,” the statement read.

The opposition coalition argued that Umno-BN’s actions were carried out without considering the people’s welfare, particularly at a time when the Unity Government and the nation are grappling with a global supply crisis while working to manage the economy and reduce the burden on the rakyat (people).

Despite the political manoeuvring, PH reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining stability in the state. The coalition stated that, as conveyed by PH Chairman to the Yang di-Pertuan Besar (Ruler) of Negeri Sembilan, the state government administration under the leadership of the Menteri Besar will continue to operate as usual.

“Pakatan Harapan will continue to extend cooperation to the state government leadership for the sake of the state’s economic stability and the people’s welfare,” the statement emphasised.

The statement also underscored PH’s continued commitment to defending the role and functions of the Malay Rulers institution, signaling that the coalition views this latest political development as not merely a partisan issue but one with broader constitutional implications.