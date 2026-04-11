BELURAN, April 11 — Likas assemblyman Tham Yun Fook has called on both the state and federal education ministries to urgently address the plight of students at SK Balaban Jaya here, where students are reportedly attending classes in temporary and unsuitable learning spaces.

Tham said classrooms at the school currently include wall-less tents and corridors of a mosque, as the school does not yet have a complete permanent building.

He had received complaints from parents expressing concern over the condition, which they say is affecting pupil’s comfort and learning environment.

He said he was informed that the Ministry of Education (MoE) has already allocated approximately RM2 million for the construction of a permanent school building.

However, the project is expected to take time due to tender processes and construction timelines, which could extend over several months to a year.

While acknowledging the allocation, Tham urged immediate interim measures to resolve the urgent needs of the students.

“I urge the Ministry of Education or the State Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to take immediate action by providing temporary cabin classrooms as a stopgap measure,” he said in a statement.

Tham said such an approach was necessary to ensure pupils are able to learn in a safer, more comfortable and conducive environment while awaiting completion of the permanent school infrastructure.

Tham also called on ministers and senior officials to visit the school site to witness the situation firsthand.

“Children are currently forced to study in temporary placements at the mosque, some on the corridor, exposed to rain during wet weather and under tents during the current hot conditions.

“It breaks my heart to see our children having to learn under such conditions.

“Imagine if your own children had to study under such circumstances. How would you feel?” he added.

Tham said the situation was deeply distressing and should not be allowed to continue, questioning how long students must wait for proper facilities.

“How much longer are we willing to let children study in such conditions? Must our children continue to wait in an environment lacking basic facilities?” he said.

Tham also argued that earlier resolution of Sabah’s fiscal entitlements could help prevent such infrastructure shortcomings.

“If the 40 per cent net tax revenues could be implemented earlier, situations like this would definitely not occur,” he added. — The Borneo Post