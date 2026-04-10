KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Familia Torres has appointed Luen Heng F&B Sdn Bhd as its exclusive importer and distributor in Malaysia.

The partnership was announced at a launch event at Chinese Palace Restaurant, attended by regional manager for Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa, Gil Serra Arnau, who said the collaboration reflects a shared vision of quality and long-term growth.

“We’ve been in Malaysia for more than 20 years, but we had a different distribution before,” he said.

“Luen Heng F&B’s strong market presence and dedication to excellence make them an ideal partner to represent Familia Torres and Miguel Torres in Malaysia.”

The largest family-owned winery in Spain, Familia Torres was founded in 1870 in the Penedès region and remains under fifth-generation family leadership.

The company expanded internationally in 1979 with the establishment of Miguel Torres Chile in Chile’s Central Valley.

Today, the group operates vineyards and wineries across multiple regions and exports to more than 150 countries, including key Asian markets such as China, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.

A selection of wines across both Familia Torres and Miguel Torres portfolios, including staples like Viña Esmeralda and more complex expressions like Celeste Crianza from Ribera del Duero. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“We have wines for every palate at every location, so we promote those that are most suitable for the market,” Arnau said.

“In Malaysia, the preference for Spanish wines is still for Rioja, with a richer taste profile, which we have wines like Altos Ibéricos Crianza; some wines, like Sangre de Toro with its red label, are also popular for gifting during festive seasons like Chinese New Year.”

The Familia Torres portfolio in Malaysia is centred on accessible and approachable styles.

Among its key labels is Viña Esmeralda, a Moscatel-based white wine that is the brand’s most popular in Asia, as well as Sangre de Toro, a flagship red first introduced in 1954.

Arnau described Sangre de Toro as “an ambassador of Spanish wine”, noting that it is available in more than 100 countries worldwide.

Beyond its more accessible labels, Familia Torres also produces wines aimed at more experienced drinkers, including premium expressions such as Salmos.

Staples such as Sangre de Toro are available in over 100 countries (left). Conversely, only 10,000 to 20,000 bottles of Salmos are produced each year, of which only 300 are allocated to Malaysia (right). — Pictures by Choo Choy May

“It’s a blend of Cariñena and Garnacha from Priorat, a very small region with only 2,000 hectares of vineyards,” Arnau said. “The soil is unique — it’s slate — and the vineyards can reach altitudes of up to 700 metres above sea level.”

Yields are typically low, resulting in limited production of around 10,000 to 20,000 bottles globally per vintage, with approximately 300 bottles allocated to Malaysia.

He described the wine as intense, with rich fruit and mineral characteristics, noting that 12 months of ageing in French oak adds further complexity and allows it to develop over a further eight to 10 years.

Alongside its Spanish range, the company’s Malaysian portfolio also includes Chilean wines under Miguel Torres Chile, with a focus on styles that pair well with Malaysian flavours.

Arnau recommends a light, refreshing white such as Santa Digna Sauvignon Blanc for a classic Cantonese-style steamed fish.

Lighter wines from their Chilean portfolio, such as Santa Digna Sauvignon Blanc, pair well with local dishes such as steamed fish. — Picture by Choo Choy May

“Sauvignon Blanc has nice acidity, along with floral and vegetal aromas that work with the superior soy sauce,” he said.

As the exclusive distributor, Luen Heng F&B will introduce the portfolio across Malaysia through a network of fine dining establishments, hotels and premium retail channels.

The appointment is expected to expand access to a wider selection of internationally recognised wines, contributing to the development of Malaysia’s wine market.