GEORGE TOWN, April 11 — Malaysia and Brunei are to continue strengthening regional cooperation in the aspects of prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and enforcement to combat drug and substance abuse.

The cooperation was boosted through the Annual Bilateral Meeting between the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and the Brunei Darussalam Narcotics Control Bureau (BKN) which was held here yesterday.

AADK director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh said the meeting aimed to strengthen the network of cooperation between the two agencies, particularly in the sharing of best practices, experiences and innovative approaches in addressing the increasingly complex threat of drug and substance abuse.

“AADK is always committed to expanding regional cooperation in various aspects, including the exchange of information, knowledge and expertise, especially reducing the demand for drugs and substances.

“In this regard, AADK expresses confidence that through this spirit of close cooperation, both parties were able to achieve more effective and significant goals in addressing the challenges of drug and substance abuse at the regional level,” he said in a statement last night.

The BKN Brunei Darussalam delegation was led by its director Datuk Mohd Zalani Ismail along with seven senior officers while the AADK delegation was led by Ruslin.

Following the meeting, Ruslin said AADK also expressed its willingness to continue sharing expertise with BKN Brunei Darussalam officers, especially involving aspects of human resource capacity development.

In addition, he said AADK also offers training opportunities in the implementation of the Drug-Free Workplace (Tekad) programme which emphasises early prevention, intervention, and continuous support in the workplace environment.

As part of the visit, the delegation was also taken to inspect the operation of the In-Institutional Treatment and Rehabilitation (RPDI) programme implemented by AADK at Kampung Selamat Narcotics Addiction Rehabilitation Centre (Puspen), Tasek Gelugor near here.

“This working visit indirectly provides extensive exposure to a variety of treatment and rehabilitation programmes in Malaysia, thus translating the strong commitment of both countries in combating the issue of drug and substance abuse for the sake of regional well-being,” he said. — Bernama