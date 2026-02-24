KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 24 — Datuk Hanafiah Mat, chairman of the Terengganu Committee on Infrastructure, Utilities and Rural Development, pleaded not guilty today at the Sessions Court to two charges of using his position to gain benefits for his family in 2018 and 2020.

The 66-year-old Chukai assemblyman entered his plea after the charges were read before Judge Azman Mustapha.

On the first charge, Hanafiah is accused, in his capacity as a member of the State Executive Council and chairman of Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman Sdn Bhd, of using his position to secure a bribe for his son on Aug 15, 2018, at the Epic Berhad office in Pangkalan Bekalan Kemaman, near Teluk Kalong in Kemaman.

The second charge alleges he committed the same act for another son on June 18, 2020, at the same location.

Both charges are framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, which provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Earlier, MACC deputy public prosecutor, Rabiatul Addawiyah Mohd Noorlee, proposed bail of RM50,000 with two sureties, requiring the accused to surrender his passport and report monthly to the nearest MACC office.

Hanafiah’s lawyer, Mohd Fadly Hashim, requested a lower bail, noting that his client, who has two wives and 13 children, carries significant responsibilities to both his family and the public as a state assemblyman.

Mohd Fadly also sought to exempt Hanafiah from surrendering his passport, arguing that his family and official duties require him to remain in the country, eliminating any flight risk.

The court approved bail of RM30,000 with one surety and ordered Hanafiah to report monthly to the MACC office.

The judge also ruled that he need not surrender his passport, while allowing the prosecution to reapply if he fails to comply with the reporting condition. The case was then scheduled for mention on April 12.

Earlier media reports alleged that Hanafiah abused his position as a state Exco member and chairman of a government-linked company to secure employment for his two sons at state-owned subsidiaries. — Bernama