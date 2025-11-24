PETALING JAYA, Nov 24 — Late night eats often have an aura of decadence about them.

Perhaps it’s because as the day winds down, we tend to let our inhibitions fly out the window or it also could be that only sinful food is what’s available at that hour.

Inside the Taipan Business Centre, where almost every shop is dark since it’s after hours, there’s a strip of bright lights from a row of shops that open late, including the popular Nanking Coffee Shop.

Many diners flock here for a late dinner or supper. —Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It was heaving with people when I walked in at around 9pm, probably people after work grabbing a late dinner or early supper.

There’s fried noodles, satay, char kway teow and even keropok lekor but what I wanted was an oyster omelette.

One particular stall next to the fried noodles stall offers oyster omelettes together with fried lala clams, fried carrot cake and blood cockles.

The stall is right next to the fried noodles stall at the end of the restaurant. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This couple who operates the stall offers a different spin to these items.

Their version of oh chien resembles a thin omelette with golden fringes rather than the starchy types available elsewhere.

Inside the egg mixture, there’s finely chopped spring onions and chillies to give it extra flavour.

It’s also less oily.

Rather than being cooked together with oysters, these were just tumbled for a short while on the griddle to barely cook them, allowing each bivalve to retain its plumpness yielding a juicy bite.

What makes this omelette exceptional is the homemade garlic chilli sauce, full of zing from lime juice with just a hint of spiciness.

The Fried Oyster Omelette is RM13 for a small portion, RM18 for medium and RM23 for a large size.

Don’t miss out on their Ginger Wine Fried Lala too.

Ginger Wine Fried Lala may have a fiery kick from the bird-eye chillies but it’s worth ordering for the mix of clams with that fragrant rice wine sauce laced with ginger. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Your plate of clams is a mix of two types: thin shells with elongated clams and thick, white shells with plump clams.

When combined together, it’s the best of both worlds as the plump molluscs slip easily down the throat while the thinner versions have more flavour.

Bringing everything together is a broth rich with shredded ginger and wine, as your tongue tingles from the crushed green bird-eye chillies, which brings a warmth to the night.

Ginger Wine Fried Lala is RM18 (small), RM22 (medium) and RM26 (large).

There’s also a spicy version for the Lala clams and Lala Pancake too.

Even though the restaurant closes by 1am, this stall winds down just before midnight.

Even though all the shops have closed for the day, Kedai Kopi Nanking remains open till 1am to feed hungry diners. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Fried Oyster, Lala and Carrot Cake Stall

Kedai Kopi Nanking

36, Jalan USJ10/1

Taipan Business Centre, Subang Jaya

Open: 6pm to 11.45pm.

Closed every second Tuesday of the month. Next closing date is December 2.

Tel: 012-3946613

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

