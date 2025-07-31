KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Atop Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur, this stylish spot offers a bird-eye’s view of KL’s urban skyline and a menu that celebrates cucina Italiana, presented in a modern style.

Purists will be happy to know that Italian-Swiss Chef Markus Kúhni is at the helm to firmly steer the restaurant down the path of authentic Southern Italian style cooking.

“I will stick to traditional Italian classics as fusion is not my thing and you don’t need to mix spices in it to make it flavourful.”

Before arriving at Valentina, Kúhni cooked in the Middle East, China and Indonesia, where he once served as the “Royal Chef” for the former Queen of Thailand.

Dine high above Bukit Jalil at Valentina Cucina E Bar where authentic Italian dishes are served. — Picture by Choo Choy May

A 40-year veteran of prestigious hotels like IHG, Shangri-La, Dusit Thani, Marriott and Kempinski, Kúhni was one of the youngest top executive chefs at Banyan Tree in Bintan at the age of 27.

In Bali, he owns Swiss Chalet Grill & Bar Ubud with a partner.

But he has not been to Malaysia before, which he is excited about.

“I decided to come here as I’ve never worked in Malaysia. It was always on the map but I never had the opportunity”.

Ever since the restaurant opened about two years ago, it’s always been in the hands of an Italian chef, as reflected in the menu composed of pasta, pizzas, main meals and desserts.

Kúhni will also be working hard with his assistant, Chef Dominic Gossens, to add more of his signature dishes to the menu.

Here, the hand crafted pastas come in various styles like orecchiette, gnocchi, rigatoni, maccheroni, accentuated by the different sauces.

Enjoy the ocean’s bounty with the Tagliolini Al Nero Di Seppia with squid ink pasta cooked in marinara sauce and seafood. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Celebrating the ocean’s rich bounty is the Tagliolini Al Nero Di Seppia (RM75), where jet black squid ink pasta is tossed with an abundance of clams, mussels and squid, all cooked in marinara sauce, with a final flourish of grilled prawn and anchovy crumbs.

Don’t overlook the Tortellini In Brodo (RM72) -- slow cooked Wagyu beef stuffed inside the pockets of pasta with a delicate beef broth.

Tortellini In Brodo (left) are morsels of pasta stuffed with slow cooked Wagyu beef served with a delicate beef broth while one can share the Calzone (right) with refreshing drinks like Signora Rosa, Giardino di Bacche and Frozen Margarita. — Pictures by Choo Choy May

Ravioli Del Pastore (RM65) may be meat-free but you won’t miss it as each ravioli is filled with fluffy sheep’s milk ricotta, to be relished with a piece of creamy grilled aubergine and an arrabiata sauce rich in tomatoes but meek in heat.

Calzone (RM55), a layered pizza bountifully stuffed with buffalo mozzarella, tomato sauce, button mushrooms and turkey ham, is best shared.

For the main show, the magnificent Polpo Alla Griglia (RM190) or octopus cooked sous vide, impresses with a tender texture and lightly charred flavour, accompanied with a seafood stuffed croquette and saffron scented mashed potatoes.

You can dine on magnificent Polpo Alla Griglia (right) with saffron mashed potatoes and seafood croquette. — Pictures by Choo Choy May and courtesy of Valentina Cucina E Bar

Tagliata Di Manzo (RM190 for 100 grams, minimum order is 300 grams) is a textbook perfect winner with tender Wagyu ribeye served on a board with all sorts of accompaniments including the unusual air bag potatoes or light, crispy bites that make fries look so yesterday.

Tagliata Di Manzo is a fun way to relish tender Wagyu ribeye in playful combinations with beef ‘au jus’, salt, roasted garlic confit, porcini mixed mushrooms, pecorino truffle butter or the unusual light, crispy air bag potatoes. — Picture by Choo Choy May

One can have tremendous fun mixing and matching the flavours, like combining truffle infused porcini mixed mushrooms with the meat, or perhaps mixing the velvety roast garlic confit with the truffle pecorino butter, or go the conventional way to just pour beef au jus or sprinkle salt over your steak.

Dolci or desserts are not to be missed, especially the charming Tiramisù Semifreddo (RM44).

Tiramisù Semifreddo reimagines the classic dessert in a modern style while maintaining its Italian soul with the flavours of coffee, mascarpone cream and chocolate. — Picture by Choo Choy May

It may not look like your conventional tiramisu with distinct layers but here it’s hidden like Russian dolls layer by layer, as you dig inside the dessert to discover different flavours nestled inside.

Your first layer is a chocolate covered shell you crack open to reveal the creamy mascarpone semifreddo, with a third layer inside the centre with coffee ganache, mixed with Savidioari sponge fingers.

Its Italian soul is undeniable with the combination of classic coffee, mascarpone and chocolate flavours.

If the weather’s good, try to enjoy your drink out on the swimming pool terrace with the view, perhaps a sunny afternoon aperitivo like a tall glass of Frozen Margarita, mocktail Giardino Di Bacche with wild berry shrub, cranberry and lemon, or a gin-based cocktail Signora Rosa with cointreau, lemon and grenadine, to kickstart your meal or a moody post-dinner digestivo like grappa or amaro, the Italian way to end a spectacular night out here.

Chill out at the poolside terrace with a Frozen Margarita, shaken by Valentina Cucina E Bar’s bartender. — Picture by Choo Choy May

With Kúhni on board, the poolside terrace may also see more excitement too.

“I am excited as the location is great with the view and I will involve the swimming pool to maybe do more parties.”

View the video on : @eatdrinkmm

Valentina Cucina E Bar,

Rooftop (Level R),

Hyatt Place Kuala Lumpur,

Pusat Perdagangan Bandar,

Persiaran Bukit Jalil 1,

Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur.

Open daily: 12pm to 11.30pm (Kitchen closes at 10pm).

Tel: 012-6793860.

Website: @Valentina.Restaurant

Instagram: @valentina.restaurant