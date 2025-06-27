PETALING JAYA, June 27 — How do you judge a bowl of fish ball noodles?

That’s the question that popped into my head as I tried out Restoran Hai Feng’s fish ball noodles, the newest addition to the already-flourishing Sea Park food scene.

Homemade egg noodles (left) can be ordered with a mix of soy sauce, lard and fried shallots where the noodles (right) have a firmer texture.

There’s, of course, more than one way to make fish balls, starting from the all important fish paste.

Chan, who runs this eatery, explained that only yellowtail fusilier fish, popularly called “dou fu yee” in Cantonese, is used to make the fish paste that is shaped into fish balls and fish cakes.

This is all made at his own factory, which also makes egg noodles which they distribute in the Klang Valley.

The fish balls and fish cakes tend to be smooth with an al dente bite, while the fish paste comes in uneven shapes and chopped spring onions.

Bitter Gourd Fish Paste Noodle is enhanced with sliced bitter gourd cooked perfectly with those chunky pieces of fish paste.

At most stalls, the noodles and broth tend to be supporting actors to the main star.

This round, the broth isn’t the typical plain, almost tasteless version but it’s a naturally sweet chicken and pork bones broth, slowly simmered for 7 hours.

Their limited 'yong liew' offers a creamy pan fried eggplant and bitter gourd with deep fried beancurd and 'tofu pok', best eaten dipped in your soup.

With that broth, finishing my noodles wasn’t a chore as I could happily enjoy every element inside the bowl.

As the restaurant has only been in business for about half a month, the opening menu features two noodle choices plus a list of add-ons to complement the meal.

Fish Ball Noodle is a bowl of noodles, served dry or with soup, accompanied with three fish balls, fuchuk and fried tofu pok.

It’s a traditional pairing that cannot go wrong, where the fried beancurd and fried tofu pok is also layered with fish paste.

The fish cake (left) has a bouncy bite and is best paired with their house made chilli sauce (right) which has a touch of vinegar.

The other choice is Bitter Gourd Fish Paste Noodle with jade green slices of the vegetable paired with 6 chunky pieces of yee wat and your noodles.

What pips the traditional fish ball noodles is the fish paste with the firm bite and extra herby note mingling with the well cooked bitter gourd that isn’t too firm nor mushy.

It’s RM11 for a small portion and RM13 for the big portion, where it’s bulked up with noodles.

One can also sample their homemade egg noodles with a firmer texture, by ordering a dry version.

Old timers who used to frequent the previous economy rice business will recognise its furniture.

These noodles are also used at Chan’s other business, the wantan mee stall at the nearby Thong Kee Cafe.

Here, they use a lighter hand with the lard but should you wish to add more, just request for more lard to enhance your noodles.

Their Bitter Gourd (RM3) and Eggplant (RM3) yong liew are great choices to add to your meal too.

It may not look appealing with its duller colours but Chan explained that they slowly pan fry their version, rather than deep frying it in oil.

Without the oily after taste, the flavour of the bitter gourd shines through, coupled with the bouncy fish paste.

Located right opposite Botak Nasi Lemak, this shop is also in the same row as the popular Sea Park Dessert and Kampar Cafe.

Similarly the eggplant yong liew is superb for its creamy flesh with a dash of soy sauce.

One can also add on the Fried Tofu Pok (RM2) and Fried Bean Curd (two pieces for RM4) too, which tends to be less oily and not super crunchy, making it a better pairing when tossed in your bowl of noodles.

Fish Cake (RM12) are chunky, firmer bites and not dripping with oil like other stalls.

Do ask for their home made chilli sauce too, a bright red version with a hint of vinegar to keep it refreshing yet spicy.

Previously this lot housed Restoran New Wei Xiang, a popular economy rice shop that was in business for 27 years until the owners retired.

Restoran Hai Feng,

48, Jalan 21/19,

Sea Park, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 7am to 3.30pm.

Closed only for Chinese New Year.

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

