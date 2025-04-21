KUALA LUMPUR, April 21 — It’s all about pork noodles or chee yoke fun at this family-run neighbourhood coffee shop.

Bowls of this soupy wonder are on full show here.

There’s no need to play “Where’s Wally” here as one can see a sea of the stall’s distinct lime green saucers filled with soy sauce and a pair of black coloured chopsticks on most tables, signalling an order has been placed.

There are other foods like porridge, prawn mee, char kway teow and chicken rice but pork noodles seem to have conquered the diners’ tummies here.

A brother-and-sister operate this stall, cooking pork noodles side-by-side, using a recipe inherited from their father, while another sister is in charge of the coffeeshop.

Wait time is not too bad despite the crowd as the brother-and-sister duo share the work to fulfil your orders.

Basic bowls start from RM10. Be warned, once you go down the rabbit hole of add-ons, the wallet may sting as one may fork out RM18 or maybe even more!

One cannot blame that urge to add more and more to the bowl though.

Who can resist pig’s kidney with its smooth bite? Or how about gigantic pork balls with dried cuttlefish?

Even the minced pork can be added to enhance the experience.

Whatever tickles your fancy can be added to your bowl, making it one of the more satisfying chee yoke fun in the Klang Valley.

Huge meatballs with dried cuttlefish (left) offer a chunky bite while pig’s kidney (right) is a smooth bite.

Preference is skewed for the soup version.

The broth with that distinctive cloudiness from slow cooking a multitude of pork bones for at least three to four hours, is savoury-sweet, drawing you to drink more.

It’s best to pair the pork noodles with local coffee since this balances out any lingering saltiness on the tongue.

The dry version of these noodles is also good too, buoyed by the sweet dark soy sauce mixed with lard that coats noodles of your choice.

It’s the best of both worlds as you still get a bowl of broth with minced pork, pork slices, intestine and pig’s liver with a creamy bite.

Fresh ingredients, easily accessible from the nearby wet market, is what makes this pork noodle superb.

Many years of cooking these noodles repetitively, also mean the innards and pork are perfectly cooked.

The dry version is a two-part deal with noodles of your choice (left) slick with dark soy sauce and golden nuggets of fried lard while a bowl of the broth (right) with all the goodies is served on the side.

Special mention must be given to their crunchy lard fritters that complete the chee yoke fun.

Those freshly fried golden nuggets remain crunchy even after a dip in the broth. Savour each piece as it pops in the mouth with flavour.

Expect to patiently wait around 30 minutes or so to get your hands on a bowl.

This stall also has the distinction of having a branch in Singapore’s EatAlley food court, which the Singaporeans have embraced.

Pork noodles cooked in this style aren’t too common in Singapore, giving it a uniqueness among the multiple bak chor mee stalls found on the island.

This family-run coffee shop is at a prime location next to the morning market.

Uncle Beh Pork Noodles,



Restoran Chuan Huat,



No. 2, Jalan Bunga Tanjung 9,



Taman Muda, Ampang.



Open: 6am to 2pm. Closed on Friday.



Tel: 014-8624678



Facebook: @unclebeh

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.