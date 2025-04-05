PETALING JAYA, April 5 – What should we get? Perhaps the bouncy orbs of onde-onde, always a solid choice. The wobbly kuih talam or the denser bingka ubi? A smoky log of pulut panggang?

Our answer, more often than not: Why not all of them?

Indeed, when presented with the array of Nyonya kuih at Blue Dahlia, an eatery in PJ’s Section 17, one can’t help but consider this the only sensible course of action. One of everything, maybe?

Blue Dahlia is dedicated to traditional Malaysian kuih and desserts, all made based on the owner’s Melaka Peranakan mother’s recipes.

Look out for its pristine white storefront amidst a row of other bustling shops, cafés and restaurants.

Look out for the pristine white storefront of Blue Dahlia. — Picture by CK Lim

We were warmly greeted by the staff, which made for a great start to our dining experience.

One might immediately get up again after being seated though, if only to rush over to the display case of rainbow-hued Nyonya kuih.

I counted almost two dozen types of different kuih and cakes, from ketayap and keledek kelapa to kuih kosui and pulut inti kelapa.

Old school butter cakes and pineapple tarts. Peanut mochi and coconut gula Melaka angku kuih.

The display case of rainbow-hued Nyonya 'kuih'. — Picture by CK Lim

What stood out the most? This can be a challenge to answer, given the variety of Nyonya kuih available, particularly on weekends.

The conventional Pandan Seri Muka, for instance, with its top of green custard layer, is available every day while the golden yellow Pumpkin Seri Muka is a weekends-only offering.

The latter reminds me of what I used to get as a kid growing up in Melaka. The Nyonya kuih auntie who used to set up a stall in front of a corner coffee shop in Ujong Pasir would only sell the yellow pumpkin variety.

I didn’t even know there was a green pandan version till I came to KL! It was always the yellow custard that was synonymous with a proper seri muka for us Malaccans back in the day.

Kuih Koci (left) and the triple-layered Abok Abok (right). — Picture by CK Lim

If I was truly pressed, I would have to say my two favourites are Blue Dahlia’s Kuih Koci and Abok Abok.

Their kuih koci benefitted from a chewy, almost “QQ” textured skin, rather than the softer, mushier versions elsewhere. The intense hit of shredded coconut and gula Melaka was a nice surprise too.

Less common is the triple-layered Abok Abok with snowy-white grated coconut, molasses-dark gula Melaka and a jade-coloured top cone of sago (tapioca pearls). Be sure to order these if they are available when you visit.

For those looking for some savoury dishes, Malaysian classics such as nasi lemak and pulut kuning (glutinous rice steamed with turmeric) are available. The former comes in three variations: Biasa (basic), Ayam Rendang and Daging Rendang.

Mee Siam with Chicken Curry. — Picture by CK Lim

If you prefer noodles, the Mee Siam is the way to go. I asked the owner for her recommendation and she suggested pairing this with their Chicken Curry rather than either of the rendang options.

This turned out to be sound advice as the thin rice vermicelli soaked up the light curry perfectly. More importantly, they didn’t skimp on the sambal; this is one noodle dish that packed the heat!

To cool off, we perused their dessert menu, which was a mix of local delights such as Ais Kacang and Sago Gula Melaka as well as more Hong Kong or Taiwanese influenced bowls such as Aiyu Jelly and Mango Sago Pomelo.

We opted for something simple but always satisfying: good old Cendol. A mound of sweet red beans, soft pandan noodles, shaved ice and a generous swirl of gula Melaka syrup – what more could we ask for?

Cendol. — Picture by CK Lim

Beyond the impeccably rendered Peranakan favourites, we were charmed by the warm and effusive service.

It’s not something we take for granted nowadays; some might argue good customer service is rarer than rubies.

Perhaps, then, Blue Dahlia isn’t just the name of a film or a flower, but that of a true gem. Don’t miss out on this lovely little spot.

Blue Dahlia

601, Jalan 17/12, Section 17, PJ

Phone: 011-2980 3362

Open daily 10:30am-6pm

IG: @bluedahliamy

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.