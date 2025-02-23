PETALING JAYA, Feb 23 — Hock Seng Kopitiam is practically an institution in Ara Damansara.

Taking up two back-to-back corner shop lots, it’s one of the busiest kopitiams in the area.

The biggest draw is Buu’s Hainanese chicken rice, famed for its superb poached chicken, which commands the most attention in Zone B, Hock Seng’s newer wing on Jalan PJU 1a/20b.

Zone B (though you can order from both wings) is also home to a branch of Wong Zhi Noodle House, the brand behind the most sought-after kai si hor fun stalls in the Klang Valley – another reason why Hock Seng stays packed.

The stall is located next to the ‘mee jawa’ stall.

But today, I’m skipping the crowd favourites.

Instead, a friend – whose palate often aligns with mine, a priceless resource for a food writer – pointed me toward the curry mee stall.

It’s located next to the mee jawa stall and was fairly quiet on both visits.

As expected, chicken rice dominated the tables, with the occasional bowl of kai si hor fun.

Crispy fried ‘fu chuk’ soaked in thick, rich curry is always a treat (left). The eggplant is fried till soft and creamy (right).

But Ara Damansara is really – and I mean really – out of the way for this friend, so I had to investigate further.

I went all in, getting the fully loaded super deluxe curry mee (RM16.90), which came with a bit of everything – cockles (siham), shredded chicken, and pork skin, along with fish cakes, tau fu pok, beansprouts, long beans and eggplant.

On the side: a small plate of fried wanton and crispy fu chuk for dipping.

True to KL-style curry mee, the broth is lemak first and foremost. There’s a warming heat to it, cushioned by rich santan, with a deep savoury base.

The chilli paste on the side actually adds more savouriness than spice, teeming with the distinct flavour of dried seafood.

I recommend dumping a whole plate of it into your curry and asking for a second.

You’re left with a pretty irresistible bowl that relies purely on spicy and savoury flavours to keep you coming back.

There’s barely a hint of acidity, but somehow, it works.

Enter from Zone B, which is on the side of Jalan PJU 1a/20b.

Dunking the greasy, crispy fried fu chuk and swishing it around in the thick curry is a joy, and the fried eggplant turns soft and creamy, just how I like it.

The siham are fresh and briny, though not the plumpest I’ve ever had.

If I had one gripe, it’s that the stall doesn’t have siew yoke or my favourite – poached chicken. I wonder where I might find a really smooth, silky one to eat with my curry mee...?

Curry Mee Stall in Restaurant Hock Seng Kopitiam

C-G-1, Jalan PJU 1a/20b,

Dataran Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Open daily, 6.30am-3pm.

Closed every other Monday.

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

• Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.

• Follow Ethan Lau on Instagram @eatenlau for more musings on food and mildly self-deprecating attempts at humour.