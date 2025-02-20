KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Tucked inside a housing area in Jinjang Utara, corrugated zinc roof and all, is a shack serving up homestyle Chinese snacks.

The parking situation is abysmal, and the neighbour is a fairly noisy motorcycle workshop.

Still, plenty of locals swing by for takeaway: mainly 生煎包 (sheng jian bao, a pan-fried bao that’s a Shanghai speciality), 萝卜丝饼 (luo bosi bing, a shredded radish “pancake”), and 锅贴 (guo tie, potsticker dumplings).

The lady proprietor proudly showing us the ‘mian xian’ sourced from her hometown — Picture by Ethan Lau

This is 中华小吃店 (zhong hua xiao chi dian), an incredibly generic name that translates to “Chinese snack shop” – and that is exactly what it is.

It is run by a woman who hails from Fujian province, home to the Minnan region and Hokkien culture.

In addition to the rest of the snacks, she also sells mee sua kor, or 面线糊 (mian xian hu) – long, thin handmade noodles that she proudly sources from her hometown.

The three other snacks served here — Picture by Ethan Lau

The noodles are served in a thick, starchy broth flavoured with lala clams.

Traditionally, this dish is made with oysters, but she said local oysters here are too big and not sweet enough.

At RM4 a bowl, these make for a delightfully slurpy breakfast: the noodles are so thin and the broth so thick that you only need a spoon, while the lala clams provides small bursts of sweetness.

A dash of black vinegar from the table is essential – it, along with the handful of fresh cilantro leaves, lifts the entire experience.

Fresh out of the frying pan: the ‘sheng jian bao’ (left). A simple filling of seasoned ground pork, onions and chopped ‘mian xian’ strands (right) — Picture by Ethan Lau

Of course, we had to try a few of each snack.

If you’re lucky, you’ll arrive just as she’s frying up a fresh batch.

The difference between the sheng jian bao (RM2) and guo tie (RM1.20) fresh from the pan versus after they’ve sat under the lid is night and day.

Her sheng jian bao, unlike the broth-filled Shanghainese variety, have a simpler filling of seasoned pork, onions, and chopped mian xian strands for texture.

The thick, bready dough forms a beautifully crisp crust on one side, with a soft, slightly chewy pull on the other – great with a dash of vinegar.

The ‘guo tie’ isn’t as crisp as I would’ve liked (left). It is tasty with a dash of vinegar and chilli oil (right) — Picture by Ethan Lau

The guo tie, with a classic pork and chive filling, were decent, though the crust on the flat end wasn’t as crisp as I’d hoped.

They’re marginally tastier with a bit of chilli oil and vinegar.

The luo bo si bing (RM2) tastes fine cold; it has a deep-fried, flaky sort of biscuit quality to it, with the carrot and radish filling ending up quite sweet.

It can easily be a sweet bite to end the meal, but I think there’s something far better.

A fresh glass of hot soy milk with just enough sugar (left). The machine, with a fresh batch of soy milk (right) — Picture by Ethan Lau

In this rustic shed is a big old machine in the back, where she makes fresh soy milk from scratch every single day.

Some are bottled and kept cold with no sugar, but if you order it hot, you have the option to add sugar – and I wholly recommend it.

A glass (RM2.50) of this stuff is a fantastic way to start your day.

It’s creamy, mildly sweet, and extremely smooth, with none of the grainy or beany texture you might expect.

Tofu being made from scratch, for special orders only — Picture by Ethan Lau

Later, I saw her making a whole block of tofu, prepared only for special orders.

Watching her work, it’s clear that everything here is a labour of love – especially the soy milk, which lingers as the perfect finishing note after a morning of snacks.

The front of the shop/shack — Picture by Ethan Lau

中华小吃店

1645, Jalan Jinjang Damai,

Jinjang Utara, Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 6.30am-3pm. Closed on Thursday.

Tel: 016-269 9036

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

