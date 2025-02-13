PETALING JAYA, Feb 13 — LI, the contemporary Malaysian restaurant that grew to become a pillar of the Damansara Jaya neighbourhood since its 2016 opening, will close its doors permanently early next month.

Founders Lim Heng Kit, Lim Yee Rui, and Lee Ziyan, who also run Provisions — the café and bakery next door — cited a desire to focus on expanding Provisions as the reason for the closure, telling Malay Mail in a statement:

"We’ve been considering this for a while, and the lease is ending in February. Hence, we’ve decided to take a pause and focus on Provisions, with the ultimate goal of expanding the brand."

Reflecting on their journey, the founders shared: "LI Restaurant has been a heartfelt journey for the three of us — built on passion, resilience, and a love for creating meaningful dining experiences.

"It’s been a space where we connected with our community through honest food, warm hospitality, and shared memories.”

LI opened in February 2016 with its take on nostalgic Malaysian classics, quickly winning fans with dishes like pork toast — a spin on roti babi — and its grilled chicken rice bowl.

In 2019, the trio launched Provisions next door, offering house-made sourdough, baguettes, and all-day breakfast, inspired by the Melbourne cafés they frequented while studying at the William Angliss Institute there.

Over the years, head chef Lim Heng Kit introduced more creative and ambitious dishes at LI, focusing on locally sourced produce.

Offerings like rojak panzanella with locally made ricotta and Melanau umai with heirloom tomatoes from Cameron Highlands were among the highlights.

In 2023, the partners opened Locus, a 16-seat restaurant and pop-up space serving a 5-course tasting menu, along with an à la carte selection featuring dishes like scallop crudo and Langit Collective heirloom rice risotto.

"As we shift our focus to growing Provisions and Locus, we’re committed to making them stronger while exploring new opportunities — whether through collaborations, events, or even potential new ventures. The heart of what we do remains the same: bringing people together through good food and genuine hospitality.”

For its final menu, LI returns to its roots, focusing on rice bowls and bao burgers, with the iconic pork toast still available.

Diners can enjoy one last bite before March 2nd, their final day of service.

LI Restaurant

47, Jalan SS 22/23,

Damansara Jaya,

Selangor

Open Tuesday to Sunday, 12-3pm, 5.30-10pm.

Tel: 03-7733 7692

Facebook: LI Damansara Jaya

Instagram: @lidamansarajaya