KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — Who doesn’t love a good deal? With inflation and rising prices, dining on a budget is as important as ever — but that doesn’t mean we can’t treat ourselves.

Buffet spots like Myeong Ryun Jinsa Galbi strike the perfect balance between indulgence and value. The Korean barbecue chain boasts over 600 outlets worldwide, including in Korea, China, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, and, since June last year, Malaysia.

Located on the first floor of 1 Mont Kiara, Myeong Ryun Jinsa is especially popular for weekend dinners, drawing crowds eager to take advantage of its RM59.80 all-you-can-eat offer.

While that’s already a solid deal, the best value comes during weekday lunch, when the price drops to RM49.80 for a two-hour session, any time from 11am to 5pm. Weekday dinners, running from 5 to 10pm, are priced the same as weekends and public holidays, but with a slightly shorter 100-minute limit.

The array of side dishes. — Picture by Ethan Lau

While other Korean barbecues in the neighbourhood celebrate different cuts of beef – like marinated short rib – Myeong Ryun Jinsa is all about pork. Specifically, pork belly (samgyeopsal) and pork galbi, typically taken from the shoulder or spare ribs.

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck, this is where you should focus your attention.

But if you’re the type who loves a buffet for its variety, there’s plenty beyond the grill. Vast pans of tteokbokki (stewed Korean rice cakes), dakgalbi (spicy stir-fried chicken), pork bulgogi (grilled, thinly sliced pork), Andong jjimdak (soy sauce-braised chicken), and japchae (stir-fried glass noodles) all beckon.

And then there’s the massive french fry and nugget section – separated from the rest of the cooked Korean dishes by a lone kimchi jeon.

The condiment station. — Picture by Ethan Lau

I didn’t go near any of them. That’s how they get you! Fill up on carbs and fried food, and suddenly, you’re too full to make a dent in the real star of the show.

I was here for the meat and the meat alone. And remember – only take what you can finish, or risk a 10 per cent wastage charge on your bill.

To the meats: the constantly restocked fridge is packed mostly with marinated pork galbi. Below that, a row of long, thick cuts of chilled pork belly sits alongside a spicy version and another marinated with fermented soybean paste.

The next fridge offers more of the same galbi and three variations of chicken instead. Across from the fridges, the condiment station holds regular kimchi, a “watery” version, and green onion kimchi, plus dips like ssamjang and sesame oil with salt.

Look at the beautiful caramelisation. — Picture by Ethan Lau

We began grilling. Unsurprisingly, the thick cuts of plain, unseasoned pork belly were the clear winner. Without sugars from a marinade, they’re easier to handle on the grill.

Remember, this is a marathon, not a sprint — take your time (two hours is plenty) to get an even, golden crust as they crisp up. The result is worth it, especially when dipped in sesame oil and salt. Crunchy fat, juicy, savoury meat — that’s the name of the game.

Both the marinated pork belly and galbi risk burning on the outside before they’re fully cooked, so it’s wise to request a grill change before starting on these.

The sweetness was more pronounced here, especially in the galbi, which, being slightly leaner, had an even porkier depth of flavour. If you’re the type who likes a jigae or ramyeon to wrap up the meal, they’re available à la carte for an extra charge.

The marinated 'galbi' can flare up, due to sugars in the marinade. — Picture by Ethan Lau

We, however, doubled down on our commitment to the meat, making at least five rounds to resupply on pork belly.

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the excellent kimchi — properly punchy and tangy, the only reason we managed to eat as much pork belly as we did.

By the end, I was catatonic, drenched in a cold, meaty sweat, and practically rolled out the door. But I had spent less than RM50, so who really won?

Myeong Ryun Jinsa Galbi

L1-3, 1 Mont Kiara, 1, Jalan Kiara

Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Open daily, 11am-10pm

Tel: 010-510 8089

https://www.mrjinsa.com/

Facebook: @mrjinsa

Instagram: @mr_jinsa

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

