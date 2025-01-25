KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 – This was not unlike a laksa in a bowl... albeit a very healthy rice bowl.

The use of daun kesum (also known as daun laksa for its use in our local favourite) to cook the chicken certainly infused the meat with the herb’s inimitable aroma.

A bed of Spanish rice, followed by an abundance of toppings – tempeh, pineapple salsa, fried tofu, hard boiled eggs sliced into halves, an ulam salad – completed the dish and guaranteed a full belly afterwards.

This is the Ayam Kesum Chilli at Sixteen Café in Taman Desa. Here the premise seems to be a call to return to Nature... and a more natural way of eating, with plenty of fusion flavours along the way.

The greenery-filled shopfront of Sixteen Café in Taman Desa. — Picture by CK Lim

Certainly the greenery-filled shopfront of Sixteen Café does mimic the greater greenery of the neighbourhood, famed for being a natural haven.

Vines and dwarf pines. A languorously curving dragon tree (Dracaena marginata) standing guard at the entrance.

Once inside, our party of four is warmly welcomed by the staff. The head server took it upon herself to check whether we had any dietary restrictions or food preferences. (My lovely Ayam Kesum Chilli was entirely thanks to her thoughtful counsel.)

Pina Coconut (left) and Spicy Mango Umami (right). — Picture by CK Lim

Drinks-wise, Sixteen Café has the usual coffee and tea beverages; two of us ordered an Americano and a flat white for a midday pick-me-up. More unusual were the choices of Pina Coconut (nutty yet refreshing) and the Spicy Mango Umami (the slivers of red chilli lending some heat to the chilled Earl Grey base).

Besides the Ayam Kesum Chilli, our friendly server also suggested we try their well-liked Taste of Delhi. Here, instead of Spanish rice, they have begun with a foundation of pilau basmati.

Taste of Delhi. — Picture by CK Lim

The fluffy rice grains were deeply aromatic from the ghee used in cooking, perfect for soaking up the toothsome lamb curry. Sides included cucumber mint raita, a boiled egg, fried tofu and a large piece of pappadam – an explosion of tastes and textures.

One of our party happens to be vegetarian so our server recommended their popular Buddha Bowl. Essentially a rice bowl, this dish employs red rice instead of white.

The fibre content is further amped up with tofu, tempeh, wakame, edamame, black beans, lettuce, mushrooms and pomegranate seeds. A delicate honey soy sesame dressing binds everything together wonderfully, she promised.

Omelette de Casa is suitable for ovo-vegetarians. — Picture by CK Lim

Our vegetarian friend clarified that he wasn’t a strict vegan; he includes eggs in his diet too. He is an ovo-vegetarian, he explains; he just doesn’t eat other meat, fish or seafood.

Given he wasn’t super hungry, he opted for the Omelette de Casa. The house specialty turns out to be a savoury mushroom and spinach omelette. Paired with a tangy-sweet pineapple salsa and a few croutons of crispy tofu, this makes for a light yet flavourful meal.

Omelette with Crab. — Picture by CK Lim

Inspired by his choice, the last in our party decided on an omelette too, albeit the Omelette with Crab. Instead of mushrooms, morsels of crab meat, and instead of tofu, some cubes of fried tempeh. The latter increases the protein content as they are made from fermented soybeans.

Either omelette would make for a healthy but not overly heavy brunch choice.

Bringing a touch of Mother Nature inside the shop. — Picture by CK Lim

All in all, this was quite a pleasant and convivial dining experience. The easy conversations, the helpful recommendations from the staff, even the verdant ambience. By bringing a touch of Mother Nature inside the shop, we felt nestled within a leafy oasis.

Which might be the point, rather. From the plant-forward furnishings to the nutritious ingredients in the dishes we ordered, a meal at Sixteen Café promises to return us to a gentler time when we were more in touch with our environment.

Sixteen Café

16, Jalan 2/109E,

Desa Business Park,

Taman Desa, KL

Open daily 8am-9pm

Note: Closed on CNY Eve (Jan 28, 2025)

Phone: 03-7980 0200

• This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

• Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.