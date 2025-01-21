KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — I have been on a bit of a nasi lemak kick lately, alternating between actively seeking out new spots for nasi lemak to stumbling upon hidden gems.

So when I found myself driving to Balakong in search of a nasi lemak sanctum, it was without the least bit of surprise or hesitation.

A friend had recommended Bookafe Pork Nasi Lemak and Pasta, specifically for the variety of nasi lemak options that the shop specialised in. From ayam berempah to pork curry, she promised the establishment will have me covered.

The name sounded a tad unusual until we stepped inside and saw shelves of books and magazines, mostly food related.

Besides books and magazines, the shop also has many board and card games. — Picture by CK Lim

Besides these, the shop also has many board and card games which makes it very friendly for young children or gatherings of friends.

Even the drinks had a bit of Malaysian-Western fusion whimsy to them. We had the Earl Grey Cham, which was milky and floral, and the Cendol Kopi, which had a touch of santan and gula Melaka.

Earl Grey Cham (left). Cendol Kopi (right). — Pictures by CK Lim

These fun beverages kept us occupied till our plates of nasi lemak arrived, hot and piping.

You can’t go wrong with their signature Best Pork Curry Nasi Lemak, the most popular item on the menu. An easy pick.

The actual nasi — the fluffy rice cooked in coconut milk — is decent but effortlessly outshone by the savoury-fiery pork curry. The accompaniments are fantastic too, particularly the sweet and spicy fried groundnuts and the house-made acar.

Their signature Best Pork Curry Nasi Lemak. — Picture by CK Lim

Two other bestselling nasi lemak dishes, our server informs me, are the Ayam Berempah and the Babi Penyet Berempah. This is likely on account of the overflowing mound of crumbly fried spices that are oh so addictive.

Sometimes you just can’t decide.

On one hand you have a crispy boneless chicken, on the other you have fried pork belly with... more of the “crispies”, as the rempah flakes are called here.

Observing I was having trouble deciding, our server kindly suggested I try their Best of Both Worlds nasi lemak. This is literally a combination of both the Ayam Berempah and the Babi Penyet Berempah. No need to choose.

The Best of Both Worlds Nasi Lemak. — Picture by CK Lim

This turns out to be sound advice, for what arrives is a humongous platter of fried pork and chicken, crowned with a sunny side up and plenty of the “crispies”. For a minute there, I forgot this was supposed to be a nasi lemak for I couldn’t see any rice with all the toppings!

Our server even returned with a small bowl of the pork curry, as though to complete the trinity of their most popular proteins. Who could say no to that generosity?

What is admirable, to us at least, is the level of attention and care the cook pays to the meat and poultry.

The rich pork curry has that deeply satisfying “Chinese curry” flavour that reminds one of mum’s cooking during childhood days. But also something more, as every cook has a secret spice in their repertoire.

Even better, the juicy chicken is fried to order so beyond the obvious selling point of the crunch (a good batter and twice frying always work), the meat itself tantalises with its freshness and flavour.

Rich pork curry (left). Juicy chicken fried to order (right). — Picture by CK Lim

And yes, the “crispies” are outstanding. We could detect the turmeric and cumin. The lemongrass above all else. Some fennel seeds and galangal perhaps. Slivers of shredded curry leaves too, unless we are much mistaken.

Oh yes. Oh so addictive indeed.

Nasi lemak can be simple and straightforward, a humble dish. But clearly there is room also for such extravagant interpretations where the toppings appear to attempt to outdo each other.

Yet this isn’t a dance battle but a harmonious orchestra — the crunch of the fried chicken, the succulent chunks of fried pork, the almost creamy decadence of the pork curry. These are ingredients that play well together.

The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.

Certainly the nasi lemak menu isn’t merely limited to these greatest hits; there are so many other variations to consider.

Perhaps the Chilli Udang or the Sambal Sotong for those who need more spice. Buttermilk Fried Sotong or Petai Kerang; squid or cockles. Carnivores can decide between the BBQ New York Pork Ribs or the Tomahawk Pork Chop; the latter large enough for sharing.

Given Bookafe’s full appellation, the shop’s pasta menu is formidable too. Here local and fusion flavours dominate: Penang Hokkien Prawn, Truffle Thai Green Curry Salmon, Kombu Buttermilk Fried Sotong, Unagi Seaweed & Leek Carbonara, Pork Lemon Cacio E Pepe.

But it’s the nasi lemak that draws our attention and we have no regrets there.

The lunch crowd remained strong even as we finished our meal and paid our bill. The shop has its regulars, that’s for sure. They know what to expect and keep returning for more. We will come back too, sooner rather than later.

Bookafe Pork Nasi Lemak and Pasta

107, Jalan 15, Balakong,

Cheras, Selangor

Open Mon-Fri 12pm-10pm; Sat & Sun 12-4pm & 6-10pm

Phone: 012-943 9778

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.