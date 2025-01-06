KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Stalls serving Western meals in coffeeshops have upped their game with offerings that go beyond just an ordinary chicken chop.

This particular stall operated by Chef Way, a former hotel chef, sees him using his expertise with meats, especially pork items.

Here, you won’t need to struggle with trying to cut your dry pork chop.

He serves up a Pork Coppa Steak which uses the cut at the top of the pork shoulder. Also labelled as the “rib-eye” of pork, this cut yields tender, flavourful meat.

Here, the meat is cooked on a hot griddle till the edges and top are caramelised.

For RM28, I would happily eat this rather than any other pork chop at a restaurant. This is served with mashed potatoes and a stir fry of mushrooms, cauliflower, broccoli with chopped onions and garlic.

Diners who prefer an even more tender and fattier meat cut will find the answer in the Pork Belly Good (RM28).

For a juicy and fattier cut, go for the Pork Belly Good served with aglio olio pasta and coleslaw. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The slice of pork belly is juicy with layers of fat and meat. Here it’s served with aglio olio pasta and coleslaw.

The pasta is al dente with a hit of olive oil and garlic. And the coleslaw isn’t drowning in mayonnaise; this is a refreshing crunch of vegetables to cut through the fat.

There’s also bigger cuts of pork like red meat pork chop and pork loin belly chop, best shared with family or friends. These range from 400 grams to a whopping 850 grams to satisfy all your meat cravings.

Don’t fancy any pork? There’s also lamb cutlets (RM58) — juicy and tender — best eaten down to the bone. You can also get lamb shoulder too.

Indulge in tender Lamb Cutlets, best eaten down to the bone. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Even salmon and sometimes, Wagyu steaks are served.

Chef Way also has many pre-ordered items like pork ribs, roast chicken, lamb rack and porchetta.

Once in awhile, you may encounter this special pre-order Porchetta by stalking their Facebook page. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Occasionally he makes an extra porchetta to sell to diners too. One needs to follow his Facebook page for the announcement.

A slice of the porchetta is RM60 with crunchy crackling and a stuffing of ham and mushrooms. Usually, he makes a 4 kilograms porchetta that costs RM500 for pre-order.

One can sit back and enjoy the porchetta with a bottle of beer to wind down for the weekend.

An affordable luxury of Porchetta with a bottle of beer will be the perfect way to enjoy the weekend. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And if you prefer a simple pasta dish, there’s also aglio olio pasta with different toppings like bacon, mushrooms and smoked duck. They also serve bolognese and carbonara too.

One can also add on a bowl of Cream of Mushroom Soup (RM12) which is served with two pieces of garlic bread.

Cream of Mushroom Soup is also available with garlic bread. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The coffee shop the stall is situated in also has ample parking spaces as it’s opposite a park. Outside on the main road, there’s also parking, making it easy to visit this place.

With many years’ experience working in a hotel, Chef Way knows how to deal with all kinds of meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This coffee shop is quiet since it’s opposite a park and near the industrial area but there’s ample parking space. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Western Cuisine by Chef Way,

Restoran Retro Kopitiam,

No. 1156, Jalan Kuang Gunung 2,

Taman Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 11am to 9.30pm.

Closed every second Wednesday of the month.

Their next day off is January 15.

Tel:016-2571373.

Facebook: @WesternCuisinebyChefWay

*This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

