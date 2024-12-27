PETALING JAYA, Dec 27 — Since it opened, Ah Chong Curry Laksa has had social media channels abuzz with rave reviews.

And sure enough, the curry laksa is superb.

It is fragrant with just the right touch of creaminess to keep you eating, until the whole bowl is empty.

I had opted for their Giant Bowl Curry Mee (RM24.90) since it was the most expedient way to sample all three of their proteins: roast pork, char siu and steamed chicken.

What stood out was the smooth chicken. It tasted uncannily like the one served at Restoran Wan Shoon in Damansara Kim.

So I checked with the owners and it turns out it really is from the same stall.

It seems this newly minted place is operated by Ah Chong while his wife handles the original stall. Also behind the scenes is their son and daughter-in-law who are helping out.

The variations for the curry mee include the traditional version with steamed chicken, prawns, and the Kampar style with the mix of fish balls and stuffed tofu. There’s also a vegetarian version.

Prices start from RM13.90 for the vegetarian curry mee.

Once I found out about the connection with the stall in Restoran Wah Shoon, I understood why there’s Kampar Noodles (RM14.90) on the menu, as it's a signature of that stall.

Kampar Noodles is a nod to the owner’s origins, where a clear soup with noodles and a combination of fish ball, pork ball, fried fish ball, stuffed beancurd puff and beancurd skin is served — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s essentially a clear soup with noodles, fish ball, pork ball, fried beancurd skin stuffed with fish paste and stuffed beancurd puff.

What’s unique is the fried fish balls or char yuen. The texture is chewy, as it’s a combination of fish flesh with tapioca starch. There’s a hint of anchovy powder in each of these crunchy, chewy fish balls.

It’s a bowl I appreciated that day as I was recovering from the flu. Simple fare with smooth kuey teow noodles.

Also in the same category of soupy comfort, there’s also their version of kai si hor fun with shredded chicken and prawns. You can also get fishball noodles with add-ons like shredded chicken and prawns.

Regulars at the other stall will notice that they added asam laksa here. There’s three options, the traditional, one with crispy fuchok called ‘pok pok chui’ and a decadent one with prawns.

Traditional Asam Laksa (RM16.90) was our pick for breakfast. This version is a beginner’s asam laksa — mild tangy flavours — making it easy to drink every drop of the broth.

‘Asam laksa’ is also served here where its profile is not overly tangy — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

What’s unusual is the Mix Soup, apparently a love child of sorts where curry laksa pairs up with asam laksa.

Our Steamed Chicken Curry Mee Mix Soup (RM16.90) looked like your usual curry mee with cockles, mint leaves and long beans.

Steamed Chicken Curry Mee Mix Soup may look like curry but it has a milder taste because it is mixed with ‘asam laksa' — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The difference lies in the taste of the curry broth. With the asam laksa inside it, the curry’s creaminess is reined in, making it lighter on the tongue, almost like someone added lime juice inside it.

Purists of curry mee would hate this version.

Instead it will appeal for those seeking a healthier version that doesn’t leave a cloying creamy after taste.

Don’t ignore the snacks too. Here, you can pick your favourite Kampar goodies.

My pick is always the Fried Kampar Fish Ball (RM8.90) with their chewy, crunchy textures with a zap of ikan bilis flavour. Or try the Fried Kampar Bean Curd (RM9.90) with a crunchy layer of bean curd skin and fish paste.

Fried Kampar Fish Balls make chewy, crunchy bites (left) while the Fried Kampar Bean Curd (right) has a layer of fish paste inside — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

One unusual item is the Fish Chop (RM9.90). It’s like a thin piece of fried fish paste with crunchy panko-like deep fried crumbs. This paired well with the tangy sauce served on the side.

Fish Chop is a crunchy bite best dipped in the tangy sauce served on the side — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As the place is set up as an all-day restaurant, there’s also breakfast items like toast, buns and half boiled eggs.

Due to its proximity to the wet market, it gets quite a lot of foot traffic early in the morning.

The restaurant has a stream of customers walking in during breakfast and lunch time — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Here, parking is easier compared to Damansara Kim and the environment is better with air-conditioning. However, the prices reflect the better amenities.

However if you prefer the variety of stalls at Restoran Wan Shoon like char kway teow, prawn mee and mee Jawa plus you’re patient enough to look for parking, the other stall may suit you better.

Ah Chong Curry Laksa is sandwiched between popular K.T.Z. Food and Maybank — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Ah Chong Curry Laksa,

18, Jalan SS2/63 (Same row as Maybank),

SS2, Petaling Jaya. Open daily: 9am to 9pm.

Tel:016-6940404 Facebook: @Ah-Chong-Curry-Laksa

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.