KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The rains have been relentless, disrupting those who do roadside business.

This includes San Peng Nasi Lemak which has been around for 43 years, operating a stall just off Jalan San Peng.

Old timers will be familiar with this stall which has fed them after a night out on the town. For those who work late like chefs, this was also their pick for an after-hours meal.

Back in those days, this stall was one of the few that sold Chinese style nasi lemak with a choice of pan fried luncheon meat, Chinese sausages (lap cheong) or sausages.

The family business is now operated by the second generation.

Order your ‘nasi lemak’ and they will ladle on the items for you. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

On the plate, it’s soft rice with a distinct coconut milk fragrance. There’s also a thick sambal that pings with a little spiciness.

The fried ikan bilis is the tiny type but not battered, which I prefer since it’s fresher. Even the fried peanuts are good. Both items are prepared daily to maintain freshness.

Now comes the fun part of selecting what you want to eat with your nasi lemak.

Go for the chicken curry, where the pieces of chicken are juicy bites. The curry leans more towards the milder type.

I liked how they separated the potatoes and they’re chunky and fluffy.

They give you sliced cucumbers but add a scoop of stir fried chopped long beans. It’s a quintessential item for Chinese style nasi lemak.

The spread here is curated to give you a mix of curry, ‘sambal sotong’, stir fried long beans, luncheon meat and Chinese waxed sausages. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And who says one must stick to just one protein. Go for the fried egg for an oozy yolk and their luncheon meat for a hit of sodium.

Some like the chewy lap cheong, served cut in half.

The fried items are prepared in small batches, as they set up woks next to the stall to get it ready once the portions run low.

One can also order the chee cheong fun and yong tau foo from the next stall, if you’re looking for more variety.

For dinner or supper, one can eat well here with the juicy chicken, soft potatoes and their fried luncheon meat. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Tables and chairs are scattered near the stall. Or if the raindrops threaten to fall, seek shelter on the five-foot way of the nearby shophouses.

It’s mainly offices here, leaving the place relatively quiet at night. It will be easier to avoid the rain, once they shift to their new premises together with the yong tau foo stall.

The new address is No. 29-1, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur.

Around mid-December, they will be moving into a place along Jalan Loke Yew. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

If one is looking for it from the front part, it’s right opposite Restoran Hung Kee and next to the footbridge that connects the two sides of the very wide and busy Jalan Loke Yew.

It’s easier to go in from the back of the shoplot, as it’s just a few metres away from the stall’s location, via the back lane.

San Peng Nasi Lemak, 10, Jalan Baiduri, Kuala Lumpur. Open:6.40pm to 11.30pm (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday. Tel:012-2377557.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.