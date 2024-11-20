PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Wait, is there a place in Mutiara Damansara that serves nasi briyani Johor style?

You have probably driven past it. It’s so well hidden, one needs laser sharp eyes to find it.

Look for a discreet small sign, quietly proclaiming, “Open now, Nasi Briyani Johor, Kambing, Ayam, Daging”.

You have now found nasi briyani heaven.

The set-up is simple. Just walk up to the counter and pick which protein to pair with your fluffy basmati rice.

It’s a simple set-up with a counter where you can look at all the proteins and select what you like. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As they open the lids to the huge pots, everything looks so tempting you will want to eat it all.

There’s daging and kambing, where chunks of meat are lusciously coated with a thick gravy.

Or there’s Ayam Masak Merah with its deep red gravy that coats the chicken pieces.

Unlike the usual Ayam Masak Merah, this version isn’t super sweet but it has a depth of flavour. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It doesn’t taste like Ayam Masak Merah at other places, where the sweet tomato flavour dominates. Instead, it has a richer taste from the herbs and spices used.

Even the Ayam Goreng Berempah is a glorious one, where fresh chicken is deep fried until it has a golden brown hue with lots of shredded herbs.

Using fresh chicken, the meat is juicy and not overfried, making it a crowd pleaser. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

This round, I could try all of the proteins, since a group of friends decided to join in the fun. One of them is a nearby resident, having tried the nasi briyani before when he goes to the surau for Friday prayers.

His top choice is the Briyani Kambing (RM20).

Briyani Kambing is a plate of happiness with tender chunks of ‘kambing’, fluffy basmati rice, ‘acar’ and ‘dalca’ with soft potatoes. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s definitely a worthy pick, as each spoonful of the fall-off-the-bone meat is extravagant with the thick curry slow cooked with santan and aromatic spices.

Following behind, you have the Briyani Daging (RM18). It’s a shade less rich compared to the hearty kambing version.

Briyani Daging ticks all the boxes with its chunky, tender meat and that deep tasting gravy. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There are two choices for chicken. One is the Briyani Ayam Masak Merah (RM16) with its deeper flavour.

If you’re not fussed about eating your rice without any curry, the Briyani Ayam Goreng Berempah (RM16) is a winner.

Or just add it on without the rice for RM12, like what we did.

The chicken is deep fried, using freshly slaughtered chooks. The meat is juicy and flavourful from the marinade.

Do not ignore their Ayam Goreng Berempah as it’s finger licking good. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The acar served on the side with each plate of nasi briyani is refreshing and not too tart. The dalca tends to be lighter with spices but it came with fluffy soft potatoes that I personally enjoyed.

They also have whole green chillies, if you like that. And for a true sign of a Johor place, there’s a basket of telur pindang (tea eggs) too.

During Ramadan and Raya, they offer Briyani Gam Ayam and Briyani Gam Kambing.

This corner shop opposite Mean Mince is hard to spot since there’s no signboard so look for this discreet signage. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Three Plates Briyani Johor, 32-1, Jalan PJU 7/16a, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 12pm to 4pm.

Closed on Monday. Tel: 012-6272005.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

