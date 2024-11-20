PETALING JAYA, Nov 20 — Wait, is there a place in Mutiara Damansara that serves nasi briyani Johor style?
You have probably driven past it. It’s so well hidden, one needs laser sharp eyes to find it.
Look for a discreet small sign, quietly proclaiming, “Open now, Nasi Briyani Johor, Kambing, Ayam, Daging”.
You have now found nasi briyani heaven.
The set-up is simple. Just walk up to the counter and pick which protein to pair with your fluffy basmati rice.
As they open the lids to the huge pots, everything looks so tempting you will want to eat it all.
There’s daging and kambing, where chunks of meat are lusciously coated with a thick gravy.
Or there’s Ayam Masak Merah with its deep red gravy that coats the chicken pieces.
It doesn’t taste like Ayam Masak Merah at other places, where the sweet tomato flavour dominates. Instead, it has a richer taste from the herbs and spices used.
Even the Ayam Goreng Berempah is a glorious one, where fresh chicken is deep fried until it has a golden brown hue with lots of shredded herbs.
This round, I could try all of the proteins, since a group of friends decided to join in the fun. One of them is a nearby resident, having tried the nasi briyani before when he goes to the surau for Friday prayers.
His top choice is the Briyani Kambing (RM20).
It’s definitely a worthy pick, as each spoonful of the fall-off-the-bone meat is extravagant with the thick curry slow cooked with santan and aromatic spices.
Following behind, you have the Briyani Daging (RM18). It’s a shade less rich compared to the hearty kambing version.
There are two choices for chicken. One is the Briyani Ayam Masak Merah (RM16) with its deeper flavour.
If you’re not fussed about eating your rice without any curry, the Briyani Ayam Goreng Berempah (RM16) is a winner.
Or just add it on without the rice for RM12, like what we did.
The chicken is deep fried, using freshly slaughtered chooks. The meat is juicy and flavourful from the marinade.
The acar served on the side with each plate of nasi briyani is refreshing and not too tart. The dalca tends to be lighter with spices but it came with fluffy soft potatoes that I personally enjoyed.
They also have whole green chillies, if you like that. And for a true sign of a Johor place, there’s a basket of telur pindang (tea eggs) too.
During Ramadan and Raya, they offer Briyani Gam Ayam and Briyani Gam Kambing.
Three Plates Briyani Johor, 32-1, Jalan PJU 7/16a, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya.
Open: 12pm to 4pm.
Closed on Monday. Tel: 012-6272005.
* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.
