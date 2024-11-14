KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The 2025 Bib Gourmand List for Kuala Lumpur and Penang has a total of 56 eateries, 12 of which are new awardees.
The list released today is said to be picked by the Michelin Guide inspectors for what they consider as, “good quality meals at a good value.”
Those joining the Bib Gourmand brigade from KL are Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen’s Middle East Kitchen, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.
In Penang, the inspectors selected BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, Ravi's Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup and Winn's Cafe.
Full details of those listed can be found on the Michelin website.
The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2025 full list is as follows:
Bib Gourmand - Kuala Lumpur
Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh
Aliyaa
Anak Baba
Congkak (Bukit Bintang)
Coast by Kayra (new entry)
De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)
Foong Lian (new entry)
Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)
Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)
Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)
Hor Poh Cuisine
Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice
Lai Fong Lala Noodles
Leen’s (new entry)
MTR 1924 (new entry)
Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)
Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Klang Lama)
Restoran Pik Wah
Roti by d’Tandoor
Sao Nam
Sek Yuen
Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles (new entry)
Sri Nirwana Maju
Wong Mei Kee
Bib Gourmand - Penang
Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng
Bibik’s Kitchen
BM Cathay Pancake
BM Yam Rice (new entry)
Bridge Street Prawn Noodle
Communal Table by Gēn
Duck Blood Curry Mee
Ghee Lian
Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee
Hot Bowl White Curry Mee
Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine
Laksalicious (new entry)
Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng (new entry)
Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow
Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay
My Own Café
Neighbourwood
Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow
Penang Road Famous Laksa
Rasa Rasa
Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis (new entry)
Sardaarji
Serabai Istimewa (new entry)
Siam Road Char Koay Teow
Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak
Super Star Koay Teow Soup (new entry)
Taman Bukit Curry Mee
Teksen
Thara
Tho Yuen
Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa
Winn’s Cafe (new entry)