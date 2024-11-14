KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — The 2025 Bib Gourmand List for Kuala Lumpur and Penang has a total of 56 eateries, 12 of which are new awardees.

The list released today is said to be picked by the Michelin Guide inspectors for what they consider as, “good quality meals at a good value.”

Those joining the Bib Gourmand brigade from KL are Coast by Kayra, Foong Lian, Leen’s Middle East Kitchen, MTR 1924, and Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles.

In Penang, the inspectors selected BM Yam Rice, Laksalicious, Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng, Ravi's Famous Apom Manis, Serabai Istimewa, Super Star Koay Teow Soup and Winn's Cafe.

Full details of those listed can be found on the Michelin website.

The Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2025 full list is as follows:

Bib Gourmand - Kuala Lumpur

Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh

Aliyaa

Anak Baba

Congkak (Bukit Bintang)

Coast by Kayra (new entry)

De. Wan 1958 (Taman U Thant)

Foong Lian (new entry)

Hai Kah Lang (Taman Cheras)

Heun Kee Claypot Chicken Rice (Pudu)

Hing Kee Bakuteh (121 Jalan Kepong)

Hor Poh Cuisine

Jalan Ipoh Claypot Chicken Rice

Lai Fong Lala Noodles

Leen’s (new entry)

MTR 1924 (new entry)

Nam Heong Chicken Rice (City Centre)

Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng (Jalan Klang Lama)

Restoran Pik Wah

Roti by d’Tandoor

Sao Nam

Sek Yuen

Sin Kiew Yee Shin Kee Beef Noodles (new entry)

Sri Nirwana Maju

Wong Mei Kee

Bib Gourmand - Penang

Ah Boy Koay Teow Th’ng

Bibik’s Kitchen

BM Cathay Pancake

BM Yam Rice (new entry)

Bridge Street Prawn Noodle

Communal Table by Gēn

Duck Blood Curry Mee

Ghee Lian

Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee

Hot Bowl White Curry Mee

Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine

Laksalicious (new entry)

Lum Lai Duck Meat Koay Teow Th’ng (new entry)

Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow

Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay

My Own Café

Neighbourwood

Penang Road Famous Jin Kor Char Kuey Teow

Penang Road Famous Laksa

Rasa Rasa

Ravi’s Famous Apom Manis (new entry)

Sardaarji

Serabai Istimewa (new entry)

Siam Road Char Koay Teow

Sister Yao’s Char Koay Kak

Super Star Koay Teow Soup (new entry)

Taman Bukit Curry Mee

Teksen

Thara

Tho Yuen

Wan Dao Tou Assam Laksa

Winn’s Cafe (new entry)