PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Avid food hunters, get ready for your next challenge: hunting down this nondescript, second-floor shop in Section 14, PJ that is known as the “meat and craft beer place” to their fans.

Opened in September 2022, Simply by DaYork is the passion project of couple Sunny Goh and Peggy Chong. Though neither had professional kitchen experience (Goh was a trained chemist turned banker; Chong a seasoned FMCG marketer), they didn’t see this as a drawback.

Simply by DaYork is the passion project of couple Sunny Goh and Peggy Chong. — Pictures courtesy of Simply by DaYork

All they needed was a deep love for good food... and a comfortable space to enjoy it in. According to Goh, their concept for Simply by DaYork is “a home away from home.”

He explains, “Besides enjoying good food, we want our guests to be very comfortable when dining in. Hence, despite the small space, we don’t really pack it with tables and chairs. No over-decorating.”

This expansive environment means customers are able to focus on the food. The star of the menu, naturally, is Simply by DaYork’s roast pork. With its crispy crackling and succulent fat, it’s truly manna for siu yoke connoisseurs.

Goh shares how they got started with this signature dish: “We always have a big passion for roasting and an even bigger appetite for roast pork. Prior to starting Simply by DaYork, we had always been roasting for family and friends.”

This period was their “R&D years” where they strived to perfect their own roast pork recipe. The end result, Goh says, is “crispy and packed with a punch. With our special blend of herbs, it’s neither Chinese style or Gordan Ramsay style but our unique fusion style of roast pork!”

Regulars return, not only for their inimitable take on siu yoke, but also their popular Aloha Hot Sauce as the ideal accompaniment. Goh says, “The Aloha Hot Sauce is our secret recipe hot sauce that is citrusy, spicy and tangy. Perfect pairing with roast pork.”

Indeed their signature roast pork is featured on a variety of dishes from bento staples such as tomato aromatic rice and pork lard dry noodles to roast pork tom yam (available on Thursdays and Fridays only).

A comfortable dining space (left). Roast pork rice bento (right). — Pictures courtesy of Simply by DaYork

Other protein toppings include luncheon meat, Taiwanese sausages, soy garlic chicken karaage and traditional tea eggs. For snacking, try their addictive luncheon meat fries or baked beancurd.

This year the duo also introduced carbonara to Simply by DaYork’s menu. This pasta dish might seem an incongruous addition given how the other menu items clearly have a stronger Chinese style.

Simply by DaYork’s carbonara (left). A variety of craft beers (right). — Pictures courtesy of Simply by DaYork

Goh promises, “While our no cream carbonara is definitely not as fancy as other places, however it is surely authentic enough to put a smile on any Italian grandmother’s face.”

While that proud claim might raise many an eyebrow in Rome (the birthplace of carbonara), it’s clear that Goh and Chong have an unshakeable confidence in their way of doing things.

Which might be why they are more than happy to be labelled as the “meat and craft beer place”, both as simple and clear branding as well as a testament to their culinary philosophy.

Goh says, “Simply by DaYork is essentially a very unorthodox place. We as owners do things in accordance to our own liking. Meat is definitely our biggest love and what else better to pair with it, if not craft beer?”

This explains a plethora of craft beers available, from Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar American Brown Ale (Newport, Oregon) to Põhjala Pime Öö Imperial Stout (Tallinn, Estonia). Some selections are limited edition or dependent on seasonal availability.

Rogue Hazelnut Brown Nectar American Brown Ale (left) and Põhjala Pime Öö Imperial Stout (right). — Pictures courtesy of Simply by DaYork

“We just simply love the variety of craft beer,” Goh enthuses. “It is our go-to alcohol. And we would love to share with our guests the things that we love.”

Reaching out to more customers (or “guests” in their amiable parlance) can be a challenge, partly due to their location on the upper floor of a row of shophouses.

This might mean that the rental is more manageable, though with the con of lower foot traffic due to visibility. It is always a balancing act of risk and reward, and figuring out how to solve each challenge.

Goh shares, “Being a small business, we have limited financial capacity to promote it. We realised that there is a big movement of weekend food and craft bazaars in Malaysia after the Covid-19 pandemic. We could take part, make some extra bucks and at the same time promote our brand and food.”

Given the straightforward nature of their comfort food centric menu, one way Simply by DaYork aims to expand their reach is through partnerships with fellow small business owners. Goh says, “We believe in achieving synergy via collaboration.”

Thus far one such collaboration was with a private chef for a kitchen takeover. Goh adds, “We also have a few East Asian themed foodie nights in the pipeline. Stay tuned!”

Till then, customers can continue to enjoy their favourite bites, from decadent roast pork to luncheon meat fries, with their tipple of choice at “meat and craft beer place”.

Enjoy roast pork (left) and luncheon meat fries (right) with your craft beer of choice. — Pictures courtesy of Simply by DaYork

Simply by DaYork

12B, Jalan 14/20, Section 14, PJ

Open Mon-Thu 11am-9pm, Fri 11am-4pm, Sat-Sun closed

Phone: 011-2888 9928

IG: https://www.instagram.com/simplybydayork/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/RoastSifu/