KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — It’s midnight on a Friday in Bangsar. The place is buzzing with many enjoying the start of the weekend.

There’s a queue of 10 people or so, right in front of Alliance Bank Berhad’s branch at the corner of Jalan Telawi 5 and Jalan Telawi 3... who are here for a different kind of enjoyment.

Everyone is waiting to get their hands on SS Biryani Rasika Suvaika’s food as it’s only available on Fridays and Saturdays.

You know you’re about to have an absolutely amazing biryani, when you can smell it as you’re waiting in the line.

It’s take-away only as it is just a curbside stall.

There’s already a crowd of eager people waiting in queue at midnight to pack home their ‘seeraga samba’ biryani. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The alluring fragrance is from a gigantic pot filled with seeraga samba biryani. Six months ago, they were serving from just a small insulated portable container which has now grown to a heavy aluminium pot.

Here, they use seeraga samba rice, imported from India. It’s not so common here but this stall prefers it since it’s a healthier grain that is high in selenium and fibre.

The grains are tiny, resembling cumin seeds. It’s high water absorbent ability means you get fluffy grains that don’t clump together.

Each packet of the seeraga samba biryani is filled to the brim in the plastic takeaway container with one hard boiled egg.

Then it’s time to select the protein you wish to accompany your biryani. Portions are generous as they pack the protein in one small round plastic container.

Lemongrass chicken has chunky, meaty pieces in a curry fragrant with the herb. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The dishes vary but there’s always a mutton and various chicken dishes for you to select from. The chicken masala is always available.

Here the flavours are distinct with the spices, reminiscent of home cooking. Your tongue won’t be burnt here either as it’s not overly spicy, allowing you to savour the flavours.

The night I sampled the food, there was their signature mutton Iand five choices of chicken dishes.

Going through the reviews, I see the stall also offers mutton peratal, pepper chicken, milagu chicken peratal, chicken sambal, ginger chicken, chicken varuval and so forth,

Go for the mutton ‘varuval’ as it’s tender to the bite with fats and bones removed. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Go for the Mutton Varuval Biryani (RM20) as it’s exceptionally good.

You get a huge portion of mutton, all cut in small pieces and trimmed of fats and bones. It’s tender to the bite with the distinct taste of spices.

When paired with the soft tiny grains with their own aromatics, the onion raita and brinjal, it’s probably the best biryani I have tried so far in the Klang Valley.

Masala chicken has mild black pepper notes. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

If you select the chicken, it’s RM15 with the biryani.

Any add-ons for the protein is RM15 for the chicken and RM20 for the mutton.

With the chicken dishes, these come in chunky pieces, making it a meaty bite that fills you up.

The lemongrass chicken had a subtle flavour of the herb. It seemed to be the crowd favourite as it was almost gone by the time I placed my order.

With the chicken masala, this had a mild peppery taste.

The fragrance of their ‘seeraga samba’ biryani is amazing and lures you to join the queue the moment they set up stall.

The stall started selling biryani around April this year. There are plans to hopefully open their own place in Batu Caves in the near future.

SS Biryani Rasika Suvaika, Stall in front of Alliance Bank Berhad, Corner of Jalan Telawi 5 and Jalan Telawi 3, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 11.45am to 4am or until sold out. (Friday and Saturday). Tel:016-9713879. Instagram: @ssbiryani_ TikTok:@ssbiryani3879

