KAJANG, Oct 15 — For a heartwarming blend of old and new, let’s head to Nasi Lemak Ol’ School in Kajang, specifically within the serenity of Kampung Sungai Ramal Baru.

The shop might be a bit difficult to track down, given its unlikely location between a couple of car workshops. Just watch out for the classy Nasi Lemak Ol’ School signage — printed in a nostalgic font with additional script in Tamil, Chinese and Jawi.

The classy Nasi Lemak Ol’ School signage. — Picture by CK Lim

You would notice a coffee bar at the front of the shop, past a few of the tables already filled with customers enjoying their breakfast. This is Mauu Coffee, which offers the unexpected delight of an Americano to go with your nasi lemak.

Run by the husband and wife team of Faiz and Izzati, Mauu Coffee builds on the original warung style nasi lemak dished up by Faiz’s mother over the years. It’s a tightly knit family operation.

The shop opens at 6:30am, which is early but normal for a nasi lemak shop. However, Mauu Coffee follows the same morning schedule as Nasi Lemak Ol’ School (the coffee bar opens in the evenings on Thursdays and Fridays too).

Nasi Lemak Ayam Sambal. — Picture by CK Lim

Given the name, everyone orders at least a plate of nasi lemak each at the shop. We had one Nasi Lemak Ayam Rendang and one Nasi Lemak Ayam Sambal. Both had that unpretentious, comforting taste.

The sambal sotong, sambal kerang and sambal petai udang are all popular so these tend to run out early; regulars know they ought to arrive before mid-morning if they don’t want to miss out on their favourites.

In fact, people watching might be part of the charm of Nasi Lemak Ol’ School. You get the sense that some of these customers are jiran-jiran whilst the rest are old faces that come from the surrounding areas such as Kajang town or Bangi.

The warung ambience is all the more precious for how genuine it is. An atmosphere that is built up from years of providing for the neighbourhood, rather than built from trendy café concepts (no exposed concrete walls here, nor a surplus of reclaimed wood turned into furniture).

The eggs are fried on a griddle rather than a wok, which explains their uniformly round shapes. Other than nasi lemak, the shop also offers roti jala, mi kari and lontong.

Owner and barista Faiz making espresso-based coffee for customers.— Picture by CK Lim

At the standalone coffee bar near the entrance, Faiz is busy with his barista duties making espresso-based coffee for customers. There is usually a rotation of beans from different roasteries in the hopper; today I spotted the striking blue bags of coffee from The Hub Coffee Roaster on the shelf.

Besides the usual espresso based beverages such as lattes and cappuccinos, Faiz also makes his signature Aerocano. Made with espresso, water, ice and a milk frothing pitcher, it’s akin to a chilled foamed Americano.

Flat white and long black. — Picture by CK Lim

We enjoyed a flat white and long black, which went well with the nasi lemak. Caffeine and carbs — a match made in heaven!

Beyond the savoury dishes, customers can also choose from a variety of sweet treats. There is usually an array of freshly made kuih-muih; you can pick your favourites using a pair of tongs, with the casual self service vibe.

Rose-coloured ‘kuih lapis’ and ‘kuih apam’. — Picture by CK Lim

We went for a pretty in pink theme with rose-coloured kuih lapis and kuih apam; the latter served with a side of grated young coconut. The bandung flavour — evaporated milk and rose cordial — was pleasantly mild.

Sticky and chewy, fluffy and soft — eating kuih is all about the textures, no?

To finish, we shared a slice of their key lime pie (they also have a chocolate pie). This isn’t available every day, it seems, but a special on evenings and Saturdays. (Best to check their IG for updates.)

Key lime pie. — Picture by CK Lim

Sweet and only slightly tart, this will be a delight for those who enjoy sugary confections. Some of us prefer a more mouth puckering acidity but we are likely in the minority.

Still, where else could you enjoy old school nasi lemak and espresso, followed by kuih-muih and key lime pie? This place is a treasure and may it always remain so.

Nasi Lemak Ol’ School

No. 4 PLB, Kampung Sungai Ramal Baru, Kajang

Open Mon-Sat 6:30am-12pm

Phone: 018-316 8262

Mauu Coffee

Open Mon-Sat 6:30am-12pm (morning session) and Thu-Fri 6:30pm-10pm (evening session)

IG: https://www.instagram.com/mauu._____/

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

