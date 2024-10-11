KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Whether you are a chef or a home cook who likes to try out chefy things on weekends, you will love Culina.

Recently opened at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place in Kuala Lumpur, Culina will bowl you over with its selection of speciality food and wine on offer.

Singapore’s leading gourmet food and wine specialist, its international debut here in the city coincides with its 30th anniversary.

Known for sourcing and distributing speciality foods and fine wines to over a thousand partners in Singapore, Culina now invites food aficionados, wine lovers, and culinary professionals in Kuala Lumpur to explore a diverse selection of exceptional ingredients – many of which are from sources not presently available in the market.

At the heart of Culina is a carefully curated marketplace that offers exclusive, chef-quality products.

This includes Petrossian caviar, founded by the Petrossian brothers, who introduced caviar to France and is still family-owned after over a century, run by the grandsons of one of the founders.

The selection also features premium Miyazaki Wagyu beef from Japan and ethically sourced French oysters from Normandy.

Additionally, the marketplace boasts a wide array of artisanal cheeses and pantry essentials, including speciality olive oils, saffron, and truffle products.

The marketplace featured a curated selection of fresh produce and pantry essentials. – Picture courtesy of Culina Kuala Lumpur

Wine lovers can indulge in over 450 labels at the 19-seat wine bar, boasting ultra-rare bottles from Domaine Coche-Dury and even Unico from Vega Sicilia — it's rare to find wines like these in a fine dining restaurant, let alone in a market.

The dining experience at Culina Bistro focuses on a range of modern European dishes that highlight the natural flavours of top-quality meats, seafood, and delicacies.

The seafood speciality counter boasts Brittany oysters, Bouchot mussels and whole dover and lemon sole, both farmed and wild-caught. – Picture courtesy of Culina Kuala Lumpur

Notable dishes include beef tartare with Petrossian caviar (RM98++), Burgundy escargot (RM68++), and a selection of artisanal charcuterie.

Diners can also choose meats, seafood, and charcuterie from the speciality counters to be prepared and served at the bistro.

Diners may choose meats at the counter to be prepared at the bistro. – Picture courtesy of Culina Kuala Lumpur

They can also select wines from the bar to pair with their meals. A highlight on the dessert menu is the Vanilla Soft Serve (RM20++) made with Sulawesi vanilla, renowned for its deep, bold, and complex flavour notes.

Culina also offers a lunch set with two courses (RM78++) or three courses (RM98++).

Drawing on 30 years of experience in Singapore, Culina aims to actively engage with Kuala Lumpur’s vibrant culinary scene by fostering relationships with local chefs and suppliers.

“In Kuala Lumpur, we plan to engage with the city’s vibrant culinary scene through collaborations and by providing access to our carefully curated selection of premium products," a Culina spokesperson told Malay Mail.

“The lessons we’ve learned – such as the value of trust, consistency, and offering products that inspire creativity in the kitchen – will guide us as we build new partnerships and contribute to the vibrant food scene in Kuala Lumpur.”

Culina is part of COMO Group, the Singapore-headquartered lifestyle group founded by Christina Ong. The group’s businesses extend across hospitality (COMO Hotels and Resorts), fashion (Club21) and dining (Candlenut, Cedric Grolet Singapore, COTE Singapore), to name a few.

Culina

B1-01A, 04A/B, Shoppes at Four Seasons Place, 145 Jalan Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Market

Open daily, 8am-10pm

Tel: 03-2779 7322

Bakery

Open daily, 8am-8pm

Tel: 03-2779 7318

Bistro

Open daily: 11am-10pm (last order 8.30pm)

Tel: 03-2279 7313

Online reservations: Sevenrooms

Facebook: @culinakualalumpur

Instagram: @culina_kualalumpur

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.