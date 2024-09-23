KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — It's been a busy weekend spent chasing down a bowl of curry laksa from Laksa Sifu.

The stall located inside the iconic Lai Foong Restaurant has been on my radar for some time. This was spurred by a few friends recommending the place.

It came to mind again last Saturday, as they just opened a branch in PJ's Restoran New Seaview so I decided this was the best time to visit the new place and see how they differ.

In KL, they offer curry laksa with toppings like char siu, siew yoke and pork balls. You can also order the ultimate version, where you get double the joy with char siu and siew yoke.

During the weekends, be early to catch the roast meats at their KL Laksa Sifu as it runs out fast — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The stall also offers prawn mee. While there's Nonya laksa on the menu, it seems that it is currently on hiatus.

Over in PJ, you only get siew yoke and poached chicken as toppings for the curry laksa, and this is the only item on the menu.

The KL Laksa Sifu will offer you alternative toppings like pork balls or in this case, prawns for your curry ‘laksa’, if they run out — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There's only one man handling the operations here, hence it's best to be patient when you order since he is juggling cooking and delivering the food too.

Previously they had a stall in Cheras Taman Miharja but they closed that and moved to PJ.

As it was the first day of business for the PJ Laksa Sifu, the ‘siew yoke’ served with the curry ‘laksa’ was the last portion — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Back to the curry laksa.

The curry is fantastic. Thick yet very drinkable. Here, they use a spice paste to create this fragrant, rich curry. After you drink the curry, the mouth will be pinging with the spices for some time.

The PJ Laksa Sifu stall still uses the old signage from the previous stall but it only serves curry ‘laksa’ — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Like how my friend described it, the curry doesn't make you feel bloated. The coconut milk is definitely there but just the right amount to give it a richness.

In PJ, the curry is much thicker and as I ate my bowl, I found cardamom pods inside it. The KL stall's version is lighter but still very flavourful.

Find the KL Laksa Sifu stall next to the ‘char kway teow’ stall in Lai Foong Restaurant — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The KL stall also offers lai fun noodles. These aren't the translucent chewy type you find with assam laksa but it has a smoother bite. It works well with the curry.

Inside the bowl, there's pig skin, bean sprouts, beancurd puffs and long beans. You get a fuchuk skin “cracker” served on the side of the bowl just like how they drape seaweed in a bowl of ramen. This gives you a bit of crunch.

They also add a sprig of fresh mint leaves. I do enjoy their bean sprouts as they're the shorter type with crunch.

And for those who love cockles, these ones were a decent size and freshly shucked.

Even the sambal on the side was good with bits of dried shrimp. It's not the fiery type just like the curry but it adds a nice flavour because of the dried shrimp.

For the roast meats, apparently this isn't made in-house but sourced elsewhere.

As it's limited quantities, they tend to finish fast during peak times like busy weekends. If you want to get these, be early or lose out.

The siew yoke can be quite lean but it comes with a thin piece of crackling. For the char siu, they slice it thinly, where it's mainly meat and little fat.

The iconic Lai Foong Restaurant is a popular haunt for many who flock there for their beef noodles — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

When they run out of siew yoke, you can try the other options like pork balls in KL. I was offered prawns for my bowl since they ran out of the roast meats as there was a marathon happening in the city on Sunday.

In KL, a bowl of curry laksa with siew yoke or char siu is RM13. For the ultimate curry laksa with two types of roast meats, it's RM20.

Restoran New Seaview is packed with diners who enjoy the variety of food offered there which include pork noodles — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The PJ stall offers curry laksa without any roast meat for RM9. If you add siew yoke, it's RM13. For poached chicken it's RM11. If you want a combination of both items, it's RM15.

For more updates on Laksa Sifu which opened in November last year, follow their Instagram @laksasifu.

Laksa Sifu

Lai Foong Restaurant

138, Jalan Tun HS Lee

Kuala Lumpur

Open daily: 7am to 3pm

Laksa Sifu

Restoran New Seaview

65, Jalan 20/7

Taman Paramount

Petaling Jaya

Open: 7.30am to 2pm.

Closed every second Thursday of the month.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.