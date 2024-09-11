KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — I’ve been in search of fishball noodles around the KL city centre for some time.

When I visited one famous stall in town, it didn’t quite hit the mark. When researching that famous place, I found a blog recommending Yin Kee Fishball Noodles in Pudu Ulu instead of the famous spot.

I associate Pudu Ulu with Restoran Char Siew Yoong and the slew of Hakka restaurants there. True enough, as you drive past, there’s a queue at Restoran Char Siew Yoong

The roadside stall doesn't have a signboard so Waze here to find it. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Yin Kee is further down the road. If it wasn’t for Waze, I wouldn’t have spotted the place as it’s a roadside stall without any prominent signboard. There’s just a tiny banner at one corner showing pictures of their noodles.

Once you walk in, you will find the place buzzing with customers. Most of them look like regulars from the neighbourhood who were chilling after their morning exercise.

The menu is packed with goodies. There’s fishball noodles, curry mee, wantan mee and Hakka mee.

The place was packed with regulars including a group of ladies chilling after their morning exercise. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Of course, there are other temptations like fried fuchok, fish cake, wantans and sui kow. The sui kow is usually served on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

My bowl of fishball noodles (RM9 for a small portion) was all about simplicity. For those who cook, we know simple noodle dishes are the hardest to do right and Yin Kee does it very well.

Fishballs, fish skin wantans and sliced fish cake top hor fun swimming in the clear broth, flavoured with tung choy and fried lard.

The fish cake is not too salty with a slight springy bite. / (Right) Snack on these fried ‘fuchuk’ stuffed with fish paste. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Someone had accidentally tipped a generous amount of white pepper on top. Thankfully it didn’t ruin the taste.

That bowl was the perfect wake-up meal, especially on a busy weekend, as the flavours were clean yet satisfying.

My fish balls were soft and supple. And most importantly, they didn’t have a fishy smell, which is what turned me off at the other place I tried.

When I heard they offered fish skin wantans, I added more of it in my bowl, as it’s my all-time favourite.

Apparently these aren’t made in-house like the fish balls but they’re still a good version.

Also known as UFO, as the shape resembles an alien spacecraft, its slightly chewy skin is fashioned from fish paste and flour. When you bite into it, the middle has a savoury pork filling.

Unlike those served in Singapore, these don’t have a strong dried flounder powder flavour but just enough to make it a bite you want to slowly relish. I could happily demolish a bowl of these fish skin wantans (10 pieces for RM9).

I’m not a fan of fish cake when it’s sliced thinly as you don’t get to taste it well. Instead I prefer my fish cake (RM7) cut up in chunky bits.

The texture is springy and it’s not overly salty, making one enjoy each chunky piece.

Crunch down on deep fried ‘sui kow’ with your curry. / (Right) The fun is in the crispy ‘wantans’ filled with a minced pork. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Adding the fried fuchuk (RM6) seemed decadent since everything else in my bowl tasted so clean but the crispy bites with fish paste nestled inside the layers were so good that I easily finished the whole plate.

For my second visit, I decided to go for the more decadent curry mee (RM9 for a small portion).

The curry broth is the type where it’s not overly rich and easy to drink. Inside the bowl, you have goodies like cockles, pig skin, long beans and smooth poached chicken.

For an even more decadent curry mee, there’s also their special version for RM12. It includes char siu.

Curry mee is perfect for rainy days with cockles, smooth poached chicken, long beans and pig skin. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

As it’s not too spicy, add the sambal for a twinge of spiciness.

This round, I decided fried wantans (10 pieces for RM9) are the best combination, when dipped in the curry. As they had sui kow that day, I added the deep fried version that was filled to the brim with juicy pork. The three pieces of sui kow are priced at RM7.

Parking can be a challenge though but one can find spaces inside the commercial shops next to these stalls.

Even though it’s a roadside stall, they’re quite fastidious about cleanliness.

Their days off tend to change if they have other business to attend to so it’s best to call ahead to double check.

They do post on Facebook but it’s usually only updated on the day itself/ At the eatery, they inform you earlier by posting a notice on the whiteboard.

Yin Kee Fishball Noodles, No. 1 stall, Jalan Pudu Ulu, Taman Kobena, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 4pm. Their days off may change so best to call Tel:016-25808660 or check their Facebook: @yinkeefishballnoodles

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.