PETALING JAYA, Sept 9 — A great wantan mee is hard to find.
As it's built from many elements, the stall needs to get each one right before being able to give a stellar experience to the eater.
This wantan mee stall inside Restoran Xin Qi Mei Shi almost nails it.
The al dente bamboo egg noodles. The killer sauce. The plump wantans. Until it hits the char siu.
It's not like the char siu is bad. In fact the thin slices have a tender bite.
It's just that it is old style. Our tongues have been spoiled by thick cut, glistening towers built with layers of fat and meat that sport a caramelised top.
Once you have tasted a decadent char siu, it's hard to go back to the basics.
The wantan mee with char siu is RM9 for a small portion.
I'm not one to be let down by one element, hence I tried all of their toppings. My top pick would be their siew yoke. It's RM12 for a small portion of the wantan mee with siew yoke.
The roast pork belly has a crunchy firm crackling, which gives way to fat and soft meat. It may not have that sweet, caramelised taste of char siu but it will do.
Even the braised chicken feet served with shiitake mushrooms (RM10 for a small portion with noodles) makes a good companion.
The big letdown was the chicken curry. The curry just lacked a depth of flavours. It's sad as the chicken comes in large chunky pieces with a smooth texture.
What I enjoy at this place is how you can upgrade the wantans with your noodles..
Most places offer sui kow (RM1.80 per piece), as does this stall. Here the dumplings are stuffed to the brim with juicy meat and chopped carrots.
The standout is their prawn wantans. A bowl of five pieces is RM8.
Each round shaped wantan hides a whole shelled prawn nestled in a mixture of minced meat and chunks of chopped prawns. It's supremely satisfying.
If you wish to enjoy the wantans and sui kow at home, you can also purchase them to cook later.
The stall also serves kai si hor fun which is also popular with their regulars.
It's operated by Low Sai Mooi and her husband. They trace their origins to Taman Kok Doh, where they had a stall for 15 years. It was located at the small food court area, near Zheng Kee Chicken Rice.
Later, they moved to this area where they operated from Restoran Tai Ma, which is located in the same row of shophouses. When this new place opened, they relocated here.
In addition, one can also add the char kway teow to your must order when you visit this coffee shop. It's from a stall run by Wen Chee Kong.
The self taught hawker started his stall in 2019. He picked up his skills frying the noodles through trial and error.
It's a well fried plate of flat rice noodles topped with cockles, prawns and crunchy bean sprouts. It definitely ranks as one of the better versions in Petaling Jaya.
This stall also used to be in Restoran Tai Ma.
Wantan Mee Stall, Restoran Xin Qi Mei Shi, 41, Jalan TSB 10A, Taman Industri Sungai Buloh, Petaling Jaya.. Open: 6am to 4pm. Closed every second Tuesday of the month. Their last day off was September 3.
* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.
* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.