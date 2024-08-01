PETALING JAYA, Aug 1 — If you had spent any time on social media recently, you would have noticed a new Thai shop popping up in Taman Paramount, PJ. That shop is Padboy and as its name suggests, they focus on pad krapao or the famous Thai dish, holy basil stir-fry.

Part of Padboy’s appeal is their mix-and-match approach to pad krapao, which leads to any number of unique flavours and pairings. One such customisation is their Pad Krapao Siu Yoke, albeit with Thai basil instead of holy basil; the sweet and peppery notes of Thai basil matching the fattier choice of protein.

Padboy founder Alvin Lim has introduced new dishes beyond their signature 'pad krapao'.— Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

Padboy founder Alvin Lim, 31, had graduated from KDU with a degree in culinary arts but it wasn’t till he joined Long Chim in Singapore that he delved into Thai cooking.

Lim recalls, "It was at Long Chim that I fell in love with Thai cuisine and the traditional methods of cooking, learning to prepare everything from scratch, including spices and curry pastes.”

He began travelling frequently to Thailand and visited many Malaysian Thai eateries to explore their differences: "Thai pad krapao tends to be more charred and saltier, whereas the Malaysian version is often sweeter and more saucy.”

Some of the best pad krapao Lim had included versions "at the renowned Phed Mark and random roadside stalls in Bangkok as well as takeaways that was once done by Chef Gug of Homm House No. 8.”

Today that essence of pad krapao can be experienced at Padboy in classic iterations such as their Pad Krapao Minced Pork with a double fried egg on rice. Sometimes what is basic is the best.

Pad Krapao Minced Pork with a double fried egg on rice. — Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

Lim agrees: "I wanted to introduce the simplicity and wholesomeness of Thai food, starting with pad krapao. We aimed for a name that was easy to remember, humble and welcoming. ‘Pad’ means ‘stir-fry’ in Thai, hence the name Padboy.”

That cooking style coupled with spicy Thai cuisine means Padboy customers can expect quite a bit of heat, both from the ingredients and from the flames enveloping the woks in the kitchen. But even the level of spiciness can be customised (more on that later).

Heat from the ingredients and from the flames. — Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

One thing you might notice when first entering the shop is its cheerful interior with a sunny palette. Various retro bric-à-brac are neatly arranged on shelves. There is a lime-and-lemon hued tuk-tuk on display that begs for customers to take photos of - for their social media feeds, naturally.

A cheerful interior with a sunny palette. — Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

Such exposure can be a double-edged sword. Lim shares, "We experienced a sudden surge in customers due to social media exposure, which overwhelmed our team. We had to take a break to reorganise and improve our operations.”

Other challenges, since opening, include having to adapt their recipes to suit local taste buds. Lim explains, "Thai food is typically spicier and saltier. Feedback and trials helped us adjust without compromising the authenticity.”

This adaptation without sacrificing authenticity is evident in less commonly seen dishes such as Pad Krapao Seafood Mix with Khai Jiao on glass noodles. It can be an eye-opener for those used to minced pork or chicken as the default protein for pad krapao.

Pad Krapao Seafood Mix with Khai Jiao (Thai omelette) on glass noodles. — Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

In fact, to make it easier for customers, Padboy has a five-step menu for beginners. First, pick your protein - pork, chicken, beef, shrimp, squid or vegetables. Then decide on a khai dao (fried egg) or khai jiao (fluffy Thai omelette).

Third step is to pick the type of basil you want. Yes, there are two!

Pad krapao typically refers to "holy basil stir-fry” but Pad Boy offers both holy basil and Thai basil. Lim explains, "Holy basil is not commonly used in the local Malaysian Thai scene, so most locals are more accustomed to the taste of Thai basil.”

My Thai friends would look askance at the substitution but Padboy is targeting a local audience, after all.

Lim continues: "Thai basil pairs well with certain proteins and offers a sweeter, herbier taste, which many Malaysians prefer. Both basils have distinct taste profiles and bring different aromas to the dish, hence we offer both options for our guests to explore.”

Speaking of options, the fourth step is to select the level of spiciness - from Mai Spicy ("not spicy”) to Phed Mak Mak ("extra spicy”). In between there are cushioning choices such as Baby Phed ("slightly spicy”) and Nit Noi ("mildly spicy”).

Finally customers can pick their carbs - rice or glass noodles. This creates all manner of possibilities and different taste profiles. Lim shares, "Unique pairings include siew yoke with Thai basil and holy basil with mixed seafood.”

Beyond their signature pad krapao, Padboy also has other Thai staples such as som tum, green curry chicken, and khao kha moo (braised pork leg rice). Snacks include crispy chicken skin and tauhu tod (fried tofu), while those with a sweet tooth will enjoy their tub tim krob (red rubies dessert) and lod chong (similar to our Malaysian cendol).

Crispy chicken skin (left) and 'lod chong' (right). — Pictures courtesy of Pad Boy

Lim adds, "Looking ahead, we aim to introduce more simple Thai dishes and possibly expand the brand to other areas, making Padboy a comfort meal that is easily accessible to everyone.”

And that’s the bottom line, isn’t it? Bringing the traditional to the masses... with a little more comfort and choice.

Padboy

53, Jalan 20/7, Taman Paramount, PJ

Open daily 11am-3pm and 5-10pm

Phone: 03-7865 3530

IG: https://www.instagram.com/padboypj/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/p/Padboy-61556132138127/