KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Last night, when the 2024 list of Asia’s 50 Best Bars was announced at the Rosewood Hong Kong, a Malaysian bar caused a huge stir.

Penrose, which opened in August 2022, debuted at No.50 on last year’s edition of the list before shooting up a stunning 42 places to No.8 this year, earning both the Nikka Highest Climber Award 2024 and the title of The Best Bar in Malaysia 2024.

With its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it, nondescript yet striking and steely entrance on Jalan Petaling, one could be forgiven for overlooking it amongst the louder, more colourful watering holes in the area.

Jon Lee of Penrose. — Photo via Facebook/courtesy of Penrose KL

It’s a different story once you step inside. Every bit as sleek and slick as the decor, Jon Lee is the life and soul of the party here.

He cut his teeth under Joe Schofield at the acclaimed Tippling Club in Singapore, during which the bar placed 31st in the World’s 50 Best Bars 2017.

The interior of Reka:Bar. — Photo courtesy of World’s 50 Best

In all, three Malaysian bars were named to the Top 50 list, including Reka Bar, which placed 41st as a new entry on the list.

Known for its innovative drinks crafted in a neon lab-like setting, the Bukit Damansara cocktail bar was also up for the Bareksten Best Bar Design Award 2024, which eventually went to ATLAS of Singapore.

The stunning view at Bar Trigona.— Photo via Facebook/courtesy of Bar Trigona

Bar Trigona, a veteran of the list, retained its place at No.36 on the list but would not continue its streak of being named The Best Bar in Malaysia for a fifth consecutive year.

Located in the Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the bar also won the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award 2022.

Back to Penrose, the structure of a cocktail is broken down into five parts: alcohol, taste, flavour, body, and dilution.

The bar features a diverse list of drinks, including highballs, sours, spirit-forward, and even non-alcoholic options.

For example, the Rum de Violette, a twist on the classic Aviation, incorporates umeshu and sakura salt.

While Penrose offers a variety of innovative drinks, it does not eschew the classics; most traditional cocktails can be made on request, depending on ingredient availability.