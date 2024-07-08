KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — When it’s raining or it’s an overcast sky with threatening clouds, I instinctively look for curry mee.

That fiery orange red hue seems to brighten up dreary days. And if it’s a punchy version that induces a runny nose, at least one won’t be sweating buckets in the heat.

I’ve seen many curry mee fans profess their love for Kim Curry. Of course, my FOMO (fear of missing out) led me to search for it one particular grey morning.

Located in the vicinity of Kit Kee Beef Noodles, this place is located on the main road where commercial lots are found further up.

Parking around the area is either roadside or much further down where the shoplots are located. It’s a short walk though, if you believe in not hogging the narrow road.

Your effort to be a good citizen will be rewarded with a stainless steel bowl of curry mee packed with all sorts of happy things.

Noodles can be ordered to fit your preference but go for the egg noodles with that springy texture.

Here, the curry mee has an old fashioned vibe, thanks to the owner who is known as Kam Jeh’s (Kim is her English name) 30-years’ plus recipe.

The toppings bear a close resemblance to what you get at the curry mee stalls in KL Chinatown’s Madras Lane.

You get bean curd puffs that soak up that lush curry like a glistening sponge. Eating it may prove dangerous for your white T-shirt (if you foolishly wore one to eat curry mee) but it’s worth it.

There’s long beans, eggplant and bean sprouts, making it a slightly virtuous bowl until you discover the hidden pig skin in the bowl.

Here, the char siu is the retro version. Sliced thinly, the lean meat has a distinct red colouring.

That ‘sambal belacan’ lets your curry sing with its combination of dried prawns and chillies.

A small bowl sets you back RM9.50, while a big portion goes for RM10.50.

For those batting on Team Cockles, there’s an option to add on a scoop of the molluscs for RM3.

Thankfully, you don’t get brown shrunken-looking cockles, a clear indication these were from a frozen packet.

Instead the cockles have a reddish blood hue that signifies they have been freshly shucked. In terms of size, they tend to be a little small but flavour wise, they do the job well, adding that unmistakable briny taste to the curry.

The curry leans towards a mild heat with a balanced creaminess, which makes it really easy to drink up every drop.

Add a dollop of their aromatic sambal to the curry, as it gives it another level of flavour with dried prawns and belacan.

If you’re a huge fan of eggplant, you will be in heaven here. The eggplant cut in chunks, has a sublime creamy texture that pairs superbly with that mild, fragrant curry.

‘Yong tau foo’ can be ordered from a selection and served on the side.

Not satisfied with the portion served in your bowl? Just add on their homemade yong tau foo too.

Each piece is RM2. There’s eggplant, lady’s fingers, bitter gourd, red chilli and beancurd puff. The stuffing is made from kaw yee or Spanish mackerel, and a little minced pork.

The vegetables are well cooked and the eggplant has the same softness as the pieces in the curry. Even the bitter gourd is cooked till tender with just a hint of bitterness.

Say hi to Kam Jeh, the lady behind the curry mee who has been in business for more than 30 years.

The eatery also serves wantan mee with various toppings like stewed chicken feet, minced pork, fish cake, fish paste and char siu.

With so many ingredients, the sky’s the limit, if you want to add more items to complement your bowl of curry mee.

You can happily build your own monster bowl of curry mee packed with all the goodies. The best thing is it’s all homemade ingredients versus processed items.

Find Kim Curry in Salak South New Village where an excellent bowl of beef noodles can also be found nearby at Kit Kee Beef Noodles, making it double the pleasure for a visit here

And if you’re on a food hop, make it even more spectacular by including a visit to Kit Kee Beef Noodles, just round the corner for their robust beef broth with a hint of mandarin peel.

At the end of the two meals, you’ll be rolling out of Salak South New Village with very full but happy bellies.

Kim Curry, No. 44, Jalan 28, Salak South New Village, KL. Open: 6.30am to 3pm. (Monday to Saturday). Closed on Sunday.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.