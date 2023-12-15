KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Fate (or luck) played a hand in how I ended up finding two prawn noodle stalls in this coffee shop in Ampang Mewah.

Both stalls serve prawns with noodles but that is where the similarity ends as the taste profile is entirely different.

Maybe this is the best of both worlds, especially for those who love prawns.

The prawn mee stall is easy to find as you will see bowls of bright orange broth filled with noodles and toppings.

My test for any prawn mee is the broth and whether I finish every drop of it.

This one passed with flying colours. You get a huge depth of crustacean and pork flavour with every spoonful.

Apparently, the broth is boiled with prawn shells and pork bones for six hours to get all the goodness out.

The stall owner for the prawn mee may not be from Penang but her version is slurp worthy

To my surprise, the owner isn't from Penang but this version definitely won me over.

There's blanched kangkung and bean sprouts, with slices of poached pork, bouncy medium sized boiled prawns and a half portion of hard boiled egg.

The sambal served on the side isn't too spicy but it's fragrant. No wonder, I saw quite a few customers slurping down the prawn mee with much satisfaction.

A bowl of prawn mee is RM10 for a small portion and RM11 for an upsized large portion. On Saturday and Sunday, they serve their prawn mee special with pork ribs for RM16 a bowl.

This stall located in front of the coffee shop is run by an old couple with many years of experience cooking up noodles

The other prawn noodle stall is right in front of the coffee shop. It's operated by an old couple with 20 years of experience.

Apparently, they're an institution in the area. They have been shifting around and this coffeeshop is their latest outpost.

They offer an assortment of noodles; there's pork noodles, fish noodles and even kai see hor fun.

What makes them unique is the ginger wine noodles. You can get the conventional pig's kidney version but they also offer a decadent freshwater prawn one for RM22.

This ginger wine noodles is less potent but still satisfying with a decadent freshwater prawn topping

They brew the ginger wine themselves, which allows them to tweak it to fit their regular diners' taste buds.

Here, the yellow wine is less sweet, since most people now prefer that taste profile.

First they make an omelette, then the prawn is split and cooked in the same pot. For an extra ginger taste, they add a dollop of ginger paste and stir fry the whole ensemble.

They add a mix of wines, namely Shao Xing and the yellow rice wine, to the broth.

For your noodle fix, look for the coffee shop around the Ampang Mewah area

As it's not too pungent since they mix both wines, it's nice to drink. Again, I drank every drop of that fragrant broth.

Here, the prawn acts more like a topping, where the bright orange roe will mingle with the broth. However the flavours in the bowl are more dominated by the wine.

Sun House Kopitiam, 1, Jalan Mewah 4, Taman Ampang Mewah, Ampang. Open: 7am to 2pm or until food runs out. Closed every second Monday of the month.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems