KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — It is a gloomy, grey and wet morning as I plunge down soggy streets in search of the warm embrace of nourishment.

A friend promised I would find it at Capati Tiger Jit Singh, which is right next to Guang Ji Ho Fun and Chicken Rice on Jalan San Peng, Pudu.

The latter is another favourite of mine, and as I walk past it, the sweet smell of prawn and chicken broth fills my head once again.

This soon disappears, however, as the downpour has a way of turning everything cold to the touch, muting smells and muffling sounds like a heavy curtain.

But when I duck under the corrugated steel roof at Capati Tiger Jit Singh, it’s as if I’m lifting the curtain, revealing a toasty and nutty aroma that’s incredibly inviting.

The array of curries, side dishes and fried goodies to go along with your 'roti'.

Tracking down the source of the scent will bring you to where the magic happens.

Chapati here (RM2.50) is made to order, and each one comes hot and fresh off the tava (a flat skillet) with a distinct smell of wheat thanks to the use of atta, a whole-wheat flour that’s traditionally used to make flatbreads such as chapati and puri.

In addition to chapati, thosai and puri (RM2.50 each) are also sold here, rounding out the trinity of staples.

In addition to dhal, one is spoilt for choice when it comes to dishes to eat with these carb-laden vessels of flavour.

Off to the side is an assortment of curries, daily specials and fried goodies, including mutton (RM13 for a big portion) and chicken (RM6 for a small portion) curry and one with potatoes, chickpeas and boiled eggs (RM5).

Our full spread: three 'chapati', 'thosai' and 'puri', two types of 'dhal', mutton and chicken curry and one with potatoes, chickpeas and boiled eggs.

These, along with some dhal, arrive in a medley of small plates, with the chapati, thosai and puri arriving shortly after.

Folded over each other, the warming embrace of the chapati is immediately apparent as I unwrap them, revealing a soft and chewy bite that’s a revelation on this dreary morning.

But they’re not just soft and pillowy — the gentle kiss of heat from the tava has left freckles of caramelisation all over that carries just a hint of charred bliss.

Tearing off a piece, I dove into the mutton curry eagerly, only coming up for air to lay down some rather candid commentary on how good it was.

Not only is the mutton itself tender, but the thick sauce is also incredibly savoury, laced with a ton of spices and with a sneaky heat that creeps up the back of your throat.

The main stars: 'chapati', 'thosai' and 'puri'.

This was an incredible dish, and was directly responsible for the extra orders of chapati that followed.

While the puri is also made with atta, they’re deep-fried, resulting in puffy, airy golden-brown-bliss that’s different but still wholly enjoyable.

This went great with the more mellow, comforting sauce with potatoes, chickpeas and boiled eggs as well as the dhal.

The thosai is reminiscent of a pancake, as it is made from a fermented batter as opposed to dough, which yields a much softer product, devoid of any of the nutty, toasty notes of the others but with the ability to get really crisp around the edges.

The fermentation also gives thosai a slightly sour quality, which actually makes for a great pairing with the chicken curry, which also had a bit of tanginess mixed into the overall heat.

Look for the small faded sign along Jalan San Peng, right next to Guang Ji Ho Fun and Chicken Rice.

The sun came out just as we finished stuffing the last bit down, the perfect allegory for a warming meal that brightened up our entire day.

As we were paying, the lovely lady gave me a little treat to go: deep-fried stuffed bitter gourd.

Now why would she do such a nefarious, devious thing?

One bite and I fell prey to Tiger Jit Singh’s charms all over again, sure to return all the sooner.

Capati Tiger Jit Singh

32, Jalan San Peng, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur

Open Monday to Saturday, 7am-3pm

Tel: 019-306 8544

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.