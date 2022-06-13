You can enjoy delicious chicken rice using 'choy yin kai' or free range chicken at this stall located at Indah Square. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — I've had this chicken rice stall on my list of must eats for some time now.

Since it is quite far from my usual haunts, I did not get around to visiting the place. Till now.

When I went to eat the pork noodles at Restoran Gut Wah, I found the chicken rice stall as I was circling around the commercial square. There's no signboard but you definitely know they sell chicken rice as there's a row of poached chickens hanging at the stall.

You only get choy yin kai or kampung chicken here and these are only served poached. The meat is the firm type which I prefer with a crunchy skin.

What's unique about this stall is their fried shallot sauce (bottom left) that adds an umami kick to the chicken.

Since I had already eaten at the pork noodles place earlier, I decided to take away a half portion of chicken with their rice. I spotted diners there also ordering blanched bean sprouts to accompany their chicken rice.

Seating inside the shop is limited. You also have a few tables at the walkway but it's probably better you do a takeaway.

The chicken rice may look pale but it has a delicate yet distinct aroma (left). They give you the chicken broth with chicken feet for soup (right).

If you look around, you will see them frying huge portions of shallots in a wok filled with hot oil. There's fried shallots being drained of any excess oil too.

This is used to make this stall's unique condiment, which is the fried shallots sauce. They mix it with dark soy sauce and probably some light soy sauce for a salty taste. Just a little of that umami sauce adds taste to the chicken meat.

At 11am, there will be a row of poached chickens ready for sale (left). The mountain of fried shallots that is used for the sauce (right).

You're also given a variety of sauces from a tangy but slightly watered down chilli sauce to a blended ginger sauce. There's also a mix of soy sauce with oil for you to drizzle over the chicken.

I really enjoyed the juicy chicken meat, including the chicken breast that is usually a bit dry at most other stalls. The crunchy texture of the skin is incredibly enjoyable as well.

Since I had leftovers, I stored it in the refrigerator. The chilled chicken made a nice accompaniment for my salad later.

Look for the owner for your takeaway.

The rice with its delightful fluffy grains had a light but distinct fragrance of chicken broth. You also get a very light chicken broth with chicken feet.

The half chicken portion is RM35. For solo diners, they can order the single portion chicken rice for RM8.

Choy Yin Kai Stall, G-9, Indah Square, Jalan Cahaya 1, Taman Cahaya Indah, Ampang, Selangor. Open: 11am to 3pm. Closed on Monday. Tel: +6012 6246471.