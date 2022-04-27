After two years, Pudu's Kedai Kopi Yuyi pork noodles stall reopens

Start the day with a bowl of noodles filled to the brim with sliced pork, minced pork patty, various innards and coagulated blood cubes. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 —When I heard word of the reopening of Restoran Yuyi's pork noodle stall, I knew I had to try my luck. It's been two years since I ate that delicious bowl of noodles.

Usually they close for business on Tuesdays so I was surprised to find them closed on Monday. The next day I was lucky to catch them. It seems they had run out of ingredients the day before so they decided to close.

Apparently they had restarted their business after Chinese New Year. Their absence was due to owner Sam Kang's health.

With the reopening, he roped in his younger brother Tony Kang to help out. Tony explained that his brother requires dialysis treatment so he comes in early to prepare the broth.

Previously, Tony operated his own stall at Setapak selling fish head noodles and pork noodles. The recipe for the pork noodles was inherited from their father who also had a stall in Pudu, at the coffee shop opposite.

Tony Kang started to help out his brother Sam since the stall reopened for business after Chinese New Year (left). Look for the stall within this corner coffee shop (right).

Their pork noodles is incredibly satisfying. You get a sweet tasting broth brewed from large bones. It's not as milky as before but still a very good broth that complements the noodles.

What they also excel in is the cooking of the pig innards such as the liver and kidneys. It's rare to get perfectly cooked liver.

You also get intestines, minced pork patty, sliced pork and coagulated blood cube. They also use Chinese cabbage which is pretty unique. I had added a poached egg too. Just break the yolk and mix it with the broth for a richer taste.

For RM11, it's still a bowl of pork noodles that I won't mind driving downtown for.

If you wish to avoid disappointment after driving all the way to Pudu, try giving a call to Tony to make sure they are open. He advised that if you call in the morning and no one picks up, that's an indication that they are open for business as he is too busy cooking the noodles to answer.

Pork Noodles Stall, Kedai Kopi Yuyi, 2, Jalan Brunei, Pudu, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 12.30pm. Closed every second Tuesday of the month. Tel:+6018-2224955.