Young Kelantan entrepreneur’s Musang King durian tarts a hit among customers

KUALA KRAI, April 23— Young entrepreneur, Siti Khairunnisa Che Rahim never thought that changing the usual pineapple tart filling to durian cream filling since a year ago would be a money spinner.

The 23-year-old lass from Kampung Chuchuh Puteri said it was by chance that she got into the musang king tart business as she did not want to waste some leftover durian lempuk or durian cake.

As her family cultivates a 16-hectare durian orchard, she said every durian season, to preserve the excess amount of durian available the durian flesh would be cooked to produce durian lempuk.

“I started making the musang king tart for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration last year as I wanted to put some 50 kilogrammes of lempuk durian to good use.

“Alhamdulillah, it started with just the intention to clear the lempuk stock and now this musang king tart has been in high demand ever since. Not only is it sold directly to customers but these cookies have made it into a supermarket in Kota Baru,” she said when met by Bernama at her home recently.

Siti Khairunnisa added that during Aidilfitri celebration last year, she managed to sell 2,000 jars of musang king tart.

This year, however, she could only produce 1,000 jars as her stock of lempuk durian had ran out.

“Among the ingredients needed to produce these cookies are wheat flour, eggs, butter, cornflour, ghee, custard flour and condensed milk.

“They are sold at RM18 to RM20 per jar. Even though high-quality ingredients such as musang king durians are used, I still sell them at affordable prices,” said the third child of four siblings.

On the sale of her musang king tarts, Siti Khairunnisa said since last year, she had received requests from countries such as Singapore, Brunei and Thailand but she could not meet the demand.

“With the limited supply of musang king durians I am only able to cater for the demand in the country, for now, “ said the Pasir Mas Vocational College Diploma in Marketing graduate. — Bernama