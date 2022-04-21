World's number-one restaurant Noma is heading to Brooklyn

Rene Redzepi is the chef of Denmark’s Noma, considered the best restaurant in the world. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, April 21 — If you’re frustrated about not being able to book a table at Noma, the Danish restaurant of chef René Redzepi, perhaps the answer is to head to New York?

Named best restaurant in the world five times, the Copenhagen address will open a temporary address in the Brooklyn district in May. Word to the wise!

Not everyone has the possibility to experience the world’s best restaurant. And it’s not just a matter of budget. Getting a table for two at Noma in Copenhagen is a matter of luck as well as patience.

At best, you’re put on a waiting list. You might think that it’d be easier to get a table if you dine solo but no such luck. At the moment, there’s no availability, even for dining alone.

One solution is to choose New York for your next vacation destination. Noma is planning a temporary move, May 16 to 20, to a former metal factory in Brooklyn.

But get ready, because reservations for this pop-up will open on April 27, at noon sharp, East Coast time. Only 50 seats will be available for each night. But you’ll have a better chance of getting a table if you’re a party of two or four people.

The dinner will cost US$700 per person (about 644 euros), including wine pairings. Another requirement is that you have an Amex Platinum, Centurion, Delta SkyMiles Reserve or Hilton Honours Aspire card, as the event is organised in partnership with American Express.

This isn’t the first time that chef René Redzepi has tried his hand at a pop-up restaurant. Past temporary Noma experiences far from his Danish base have generated a lot of excitement.

A pop-up in Tokyo, Japan in 2015 in particular sparked a frenzy, while an event in Tulum, Mexico also proved a hot ticket. — AFP



