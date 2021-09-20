Phase Two delivery: Plump, delicious 'chai kuih' and 'kuih angku' from Subang Jaya's Life N Bites

It's hard to stop at just one plump 'chai kuih' stuffed with yam bean or Chinese chives from Life N Bites. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Sept 20 — I came across Life N Bites on Facebook just at the right time. I had been looking for a new supplier for chai kuih so I decided to give this home-based business a try.

Occasionally, they will open orders for their chai kuih. This time, there were also kuih angku. Earlier they had closed orders as they were busy with mooncake orders but they reopened it last weekend.

When I scrolled through their Facebook page, I saw they also offer bak chang, Chinese New Year cookies, cakes and so forth.

These items are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You need to pre-order them at least a day before as everything is made fresh daily.

There are two flavours for their chai kuih. You have yam bean (sengkuang) mixed with carrot or Chinese chives (kuchai). It is sold in a box of 10 pieces for RM18.

You can also order an assortment of 'kuih angku' with various fillings from mung bean to yam.

You can mix and match the two flavours in one box. Both flavours are cooked with shrimp and garlic.

If you prefer a vegetarian version, they can only omit the shrimps upon request. The fillings are all free from MSG or preservatives.

The chai kuih looked exactly like their pictures... plump with the filling. What amazed me was how perfect each piece looked, showing great skills.

With chai kuih, I like those where the skin is not too soft and this version did not disappoint as it was supple and just the right thickness to give you an even bite. The yam bean filling was lovely too with just the right sweetness and crunch.

If you love Chinese chives, this version is nicely filled with the chopped vegetables. Apparently they source the vegetables from a farm in Cameron Highlands.

The 'kuchai' or Chinese chives are sourced directly from a farm and is extremely fresh.

Their yam bean and carrot filling is just cooked to have a nice crunch.

There's differing views on this filling though. While I like the freshness of the vegetables, my mother felt they needed to be cooked a little more so it doesn't taste so raw. Again, it boils down to personal preference.

Do dip it with their own fermented chilli sauce. I had missed it out when taking the photographs but found it later when I was eating the chai kuih. The slight piquant taste with its balanced sweetness complemented the chai kuih well.

The other item I ordered were their kuih angku and these came in various colours and flavours. I liked how the skin is made with natural colours.

The yellow version uses sweet potato while the red one gets its deep colour from beetroot. For the green version, it's pandan while the purple one is made from purple coloured sweet potato.

You have four different fillings to select from mung bean (salty or sweet), grated coconut mixed with gula Melaka or yam.

The 'chai kuih' is sold in a box of 10 pieces while the 'kuih angku' is available in a set of six pieces with different flavours.

I liked all of the flavours but if I had to choose, it would be the purple kuih angku filled with soft yam. I also liked their smooth mung bean paste that paired so well with the thin skin that had just the right chewiness. The sweetness is also balanced for their grated coconut version.

You can order a box of six pieces of the kuih angku for RM12. If you get 12 pieces, it is RM21. Just let them know which flavours you want.

The kuih can be ordered at least one day in advance and you can self pick up from their location. If you live within Subang Jaya, it is free delivery if you order a minimum of two boxes of chai kuih. For other areas, they can arrange for delivery provided charges are borne by you.

Life N Bites, SS15, Subang Jaya. You can WhatsApp +6012-4710082 or +6016- 3358566 to place your orders. Facebook: @LifeNBites