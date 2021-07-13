Malaysian baker turns marble cakes into works of art

Marble cakes featuring scenery, a woman and a cat made by Aftisa Ahmad Fahmy are seen at her home in Kampung Belukar, Panji July 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 13 — Aftisa Ahmad Fahmy, 49, is wearing a broad smile these days because her tasty and artistic marble cakes have become popular.

The baker from Kampung Belukar, Panji said she’s had a flood of orders for customised cakes with designs ranging from flowers to loved pets and portraits since August last year.

“I learnt how to bake the kek marble jelita last August in a special baking class. My parents passed away that same year and I was inspired to express my feelings through the cakes.

“I inherited my artistic talent from my late father, Ahmad Fahmy Hamid. It was nurtured since young and now I use cakes as a canvas for art,” she told reporters at her house.

Aftisa, who previously worked as a marketing officer, said she initially faced some challenges with getting the right texture, but that has been sorted out and now orders surpass 30 per month.

“A normal cake takes an hour to bake, but a cake with a drawing takes two hours,” she said, while adding that her cakes are priced from RM35 to RM60.

Due to popular demand, Aftisa also has tutorials for her drawn cakes in a private Facebook group under ‘By KekTiss’.

“Many know how to bake a cake, but they don’t know the technique for drawing on a cake, so I’m sharing my knowledge with others through Facebook,” she said.

The baker said she, too, hungers for knowledge to make better and exclusive cakes.

“Up until now, I’ve attended three cake classes and my thirst for knowledge has increased,” said Aftisa, who is supported by her husband, Roslan Ishak, 60. — Bernama