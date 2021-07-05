Phase One delivery: You can now get PJ Taman Paramount O&S Restaurant's curry 'laksa' and 'asam laksa' delivered to you

Get the famous curry 'laksa' from O&S Restaurant with chicken, cockles and beancurd puffs, delivered to your doorstep. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, July 5 — The popular curry laksa and asam laksa stall at O&S Restaurant in Taman Paramount has recently introduced a delivery option.

From what I understand from the stall owner, the delivery side is managed by their daughter. She has come up with the Facebook page and handles the requests for deliveries.

It's pretty simple, just WhatsApp the order for your curry laksa or asam laksa. You need to place the order at least one day in advance. They will arrange for delivery via Lalamove or Mr Speedy, depending on your location. You will need to pay for the delivery charges.

In terms of prices, the laksa is RM7.50 for the small portion while the large portion is RM8.50. This is 50 sen more than the stall's prices. It looks like they use a plastic container for delivery rather than the usual plastic bags for takeaway so the price difference could be due to the containers.

The stall's 'assam laksa' has an appetising tangy taste and they are generous with the mackerel fish.

If you do a takeaway, you can get 'popiah' to accompany your meal.

If you live within the Petaling Jaya area, you can opt to visit the place and take away the laksa yourself. There's also a lot of goodies you can pick up to accompany your meal.

The day I visited, I managed to get my old favourites like the popiah and chee cheong fun. The stalls which are side by side are run by the husband and wife team. The plump popiah is generously stuffed with the yam bean filling that is not too dry with the sauce and beancurd. It's RM2.50 for one popiah.

Whenever I visit, I'll always be greedy and order a small portion of prawn paste chee cheong fun (RM3) to start. The rice noodle sheets are smooth and they have a slight bouncy texture with some bite. It goes so well with the pungent prawn paste sauce that the plate is always wiped clean.

There's a fried fritters stall selling goodies such as fried bananas and 'kuih bakul' with yam and 'nian gao'.

There's a 'ban chean kuih' or crispy crepe stall that sells pancakes with various toppings like peanuts, sweet corn or grated coconut.

If you're super patient, they do roll the chee cheong fun just like they do in Penang but you need to wait as usually they have unravelled the sheets as that style is preferred by the locals here. If the stall owner is not busy, he will allow the request.

I also picked up some snacks such as fried fritters. They're RM1 each. The fried bananas were lovely; soft and sweet tasting in a fluffy, light crust. I also liked their kuih bakul or nian gao sandwiched between two yam pieces. This was really nice as the yam was light and fluffy.

I also spotted the Pam Crepe stall that sells the crispy ban chean kuih with various toppings. I went for the classic flavours of peanut with sweet corn (RM2), and peanut and coconut (RM3). The combination of crunchy pancake, ground peanuts and creamy sweet corn was incredibly satisfying. For the coconut version, this was nice too but nothing beats that peanuts and sweet corn combination.

With about 20 stalls in this coffeeshop, you are spoiled for choice. Other popular eats include the koay teow thng, beef noodles and yong tau foo. There's also an Aroma kuih stall selling various Nyonya kuih, if you want something for tea time.

A must-eat when you visit this coffeeshop is their prawn paste 'chee cheong fun' (left). The smooth rice noodle sheets have a slight chewy texture that is delicious when paired with the pungent prawn paste sauce (right).

As space is a constraint here, just order from the stalls and return to collect the items. It's only the yong tau foo and laksa stall that has space for people to queue up.

Curry Laksa & Asam Laksa Stall, O&S Restaurant, 39, Jalan 20/14, Taman Paramount, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. Open: 8am to 11pm. You can WhatsApp 017-319 8717 to place your order. Facebook: @os.CurryLaksa.AsamLaksa