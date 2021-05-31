MCO delivery: If you miss your Amma's vegetarian food, order from Brickfields Vasu Ayyangar

Enjoy a feast of well cooked vegetable dishes with rice, pappadums and 'rasam'. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — I have a fondness for home cooked flavours. Especially now when we need all that comfort. That kind of food envelops you like a warm hug.

A friend had recommended Vasu Ayyangar for their pure Ayyangar vegetarian meals. The flavours are much cleaner as there's no garlic or onions used in this type of cooking.

From what I read on Instagram, it's a home-based business that trades somewhere near Sri Krishna temple in Brickfields. It was started by a person who lost his job during the pandemic and returned from Singapore. As he is the sole breadwinner of his family, he started this to support them.

The food is available on weekdays. Each day there's a different combination of vegetables served with rice, rasam, pappadums and chutney for lunch. The meal is priced at RM10 and can easily feed you for two or even three meals, if you're a small eater.

You place your order a day before. For convenience, you can get them to arrange for delivery to your doorstep using a third party delivery company. All you need to do is pay for the delivery charges.

For my meal, I did a self-pickup at the appointed meeting point in Brickfields about 12 to 12.30pm. If the food is ready earlier, they will inform you.

Mango 'pachadi' has a spicy, sweet taste that complement the meal well (left). The 'rasam' is lovely with the spices to warm the body and acts as a great palate cleanser (right).

It's simple fare. What I appreciated was the care taken with each element that made my meal special.

For instance, the vegetables were cooked perfectly. Some eateries tend to overcook vegetables but here, the bitter gourd has a healthier edge and a just-cooked texture. And yes, the flavours have a cleaner taste, making you feel less guilty. There's definitely less oil and salt used in this food.

For the meal I ordered that day, I was served sorakkai soothi or a mild yellow curry with bottle gourd. I flooded my fluffy white rice with this comforting curry.

Unlike the eateries that just serve you a small portion, this place packs very generous portions. There was tatta payiru and vendikai masala, or black eyed beans and lady's fingers cooked with mild spices.

I liked how the vegetables weren't cooked until they become mushy. Even the beans had a slight resistance when you bit into them. The other vegetable dish was paavakkai peratal or cooked bitter gourd with spices. Similarly, the bitter gourd was cut into small pieces but each one was tender to the bite.

The portions for the food are substantial and can easily feed you for two or even three meals.

I have a penchant for mango pachadi. It's that combination of spicy and sweet from the use of just ripe mangoes. This version had a nice balance of sweetness from the mangoes and slight spiciness that enhanced the whole meal. There's also crunchy pappadums and a mild tuvayal or chutney served on the side.

I also enjoyed the Ayyangar rasam that had a punchy flavour, thanks to the spices in it. It warmed the body and acted as the perfect palate cleanser for my meal.

Vasu Ayyangar, Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur. You can call 017-6691025 to place an order a day in advance.