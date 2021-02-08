KFC Malaysia introduces plant-based Zero Chicken Burger, but it’s neither vegan or vegetarian

The KFC Zero Chicken Burger will be launching tomorrow, February 9, 2021, for a limited time. — Picture courtesy of QSR Brands

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — KFC is introducing a plant-based and meatless burger in collaboration with the meat substitute brand Quorn. The KFC Zero Chicken Burger will be launching tomorrow, February 9, 2021, for a limited time at KFC stores across Malaysia.

“In the recent years, meat-free protein alternatives have been gaining traction with more people opening up to alternative protein sources. This led to the creation of the ‘Zero Chicken’ concept — a chicken-less burger that tastes unmistakably and satisfyingly KFC! We are beyond excited for Malaysians to finally taste the Original Recipe KFC Zero Chicken Burger to believe it for themselves!” said Evelyn Ng, Deputy General Manager Marketing of KFC Malaysia.

The Zero Chicken Burger has a halal-certified meat-free patty — which they claim to be high in protein, high in fibre, low in saturated fat, and contains no cholesterol. However, they stressed in the press release that “it is neither vegan nor vegetarian”.

The burger has been available in Singapore since January 13, 2021. — TODAY pic

Singapore’s Today Online reports that the meat-free patty is “fried in the same oil as some chicken products”, and “the mayonnaise used in the burger is not vegan”. The burger has been available in Singapore since January 13 2021.

It is disappointing that vegans and vegetarians aren’t able to consume the meat-free item. However, meat eaters who would rather have a meat-free fast-food meal every now and then might find the new menu item appealing.

The Zero Chicken burger is launching on February 9, 2021 while stocks last nationwide. The a la carte burger costs RM12.99. In comparison, a classic Zinger burger costs RM10.49. You can order it online, or through KFC’s mobile app (iOS, Android).

KFC is also working with Russian company 3D Bioprinting Solutions to create the world’s first laboratory-produced chicken nuggets. They aim to “print” chicken meat using chicken cells and plant material. — SoyaCincau